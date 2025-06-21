“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime: Woman and baby taken to hospital after armed police attend disturbance in Scottish Capital (Pic credit: John Devlin)

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance at a property on an Edinburgh street.

Police were called to the incident on St Leonard’s Street on Saturday morning, where a woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Local residents were evacuated from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more here: Fettes College looks to cut staff in face of rising costs and shrinking student roll

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday, 21 June, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh.

“Specialist officers, including firearms officers, attended and a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with causing a disturbance.

“A 38-year-old woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution.