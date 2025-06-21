Edinburgh crime: Woman and baby taken to hospital after armed police attend disturbance in Scottish Capital
A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance at a property on an Edinburgh street.
Police were called to the incident on St Leonard’s Street on Saturday morning, where a woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Local residents were evacuated from the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday, 21 June, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh.
“Specialist officers, including firearms officers, attended and a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with causing a disturbance.
“A 38-year-old woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
