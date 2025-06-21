Edinburgh crime: Woman and baby taken to hospital after armed police attend disturbance in Scottish Capital

Published 21st Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Edinburgh crime: Woman and baby taken to hospital after armed police attend disturbance in Scottish Capital (Pic credit: John Devlin)

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance at a property on an Edinburgh street.

Police were called to the incident on St Leonard’s Street on Saturday morning, where a woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Local residents were evacuated from the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Saturday, 21 June, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh.

“Specialist officers, including firearms officers, attended and a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with causing a disturbance.

“A 38-year-old woman and a baby were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

