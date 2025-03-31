Man, 33, appears in court charged with maliciously damaging Trump golf course

No plea during brief hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has appeared in court accused of maliciously damaging US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday and was charged with malicious mischief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

General view of Turnberry hotel in South Ayrshire | PA

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

A Scottish Government publication from October 2023 defines the common law offence of malicious mischief as the wilful, wanton and malicious destruction of, or damage to, the property of another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It notes the charge should only be recorded “where widespread damage is caused, where the value of the damage is considerable, or where there is disruption of power supply, flooding or similar”.