We already knew that Scotland has beautiful beaches, but did you know the country also has magnificent rock pools attached to them?

Best Scottish Beaches for Rock Pooling: 9 Gorgeous beaches in Scotland with rock pools

Summer is here and if you’re looking for fun outdoor activities for you and the kids then look no further than Scotland’s rock pools where you can find starfish, crabs and much more.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Previously, we’ve covered Scotland’s many exquisite natural wonders including our caves, glens, lochs, dolphin spots, the award winning Scottish Highlands and our beautiful white sand beaches which leads us to today’s instalment; rock pools.

If you are scientifically inclined and enjoy the intriguing marine biology of rock pools or simply want a fun outdoor activity for you and your kids to enjoy as we enter summer then you’ve won a watch in Scotland as there are many on offer here.

The Keep Scotland Beautiful organisation reports that “Barnacles, mussels, shore crabs, hermit crabs, shrimps, prawns, starfish, sand hoppers, whelks, razor shells can all be found in fairly sheltered, rocky seashores, whether they are gravelly or sandy.

Clearly, there’s lots to discover for any intrepid rock poolers out there young or old, so here are our top picks of nine rock pools in Scotland.

The Isle of Mull is situated off the west coast of Scotland in the Inner Hebrides. Here, you can find Calgary Beach which is the ‘largest and most accessible’ of its kind in North Mull. According to The National Trust: "At Calgary beach not only can you find urchins, starfish, crabs, squat lobsters and jellyfish, but if you’re very lucky you might spot otters playing on the shore.”

The Isle of Mull is situated off the west coast of Scotland in the Inner Hebrides. Here, you can find Calgary Beach which is the ‘largest and most accessible’ of its kind in North Mull. According to The National Trust: "At Calgary beach not only can you find urchins, starfish, crabs, squat lobsters and jellyfish, but if you’re very lucky you might spot otters playing on the shore.”

Roome Bay can be found next to the village of Crail in the Kingdom of Fife, approximately 10 miles down from St Andrews’ coast. Roome Bay Beach is composed of a sandy upper beach with rock pools by the water’s edge, all in a tranquil and quiet area.

Roome Bay can be found next to the village of Crail in the Kingdom of Fife, approximately 10 miles down from St Andrews’ coast. Roome Bay Beach is composed of a sandy upper beach with rock pools by the water’s edge, all in a tranquil and quiet area.

Killiedraught Bay is located northwest of Eyemouth, close to the hamlets Hallydown and Highlaws Farm. The National Trust tells us: "Within the Scottish Wildlife Trusts 'St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve', is one of the finest rock pooling sites in Scotland. At low tide you’ll find seaweeds such as bladderwrack and kelp, as well as animals such as the breadcrumb sponge, bootlace worm and butterfish.”

Killiedraught Bay is located northwest of Eyemouth, close to the hamlets Hallydown and Highlaws Farm. The National Trust tells us: "Within the Scottish Wildlife Trusts 'St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve', is one of the finest rock pooling sites in Scotland. At low tide you’ll find seaweeds such as bladderwrack and kelp, as well as animals such as the breadcrumb sponge, bootlace worm and butterfish.”

North Berwick is a delightful seaside town in East Lothian (Central Scotland) which can be reached at the end of the railway line from Edinburgh. The East Lothian Courier reports that Starfish, Crabs, Mussels, Barnacles and Dog Whelks in the rock pools here.

North Berwick is a delightful seaside town in East Lothian (Central Scotland) which can be reached at the end of the railway line from Edinburgh. The East Lothian Courier reports that Starfish, Crabs, Mussels, Barnacles and Dog Whelks in the rock pools here.

