1 . Calgary Beach, Isle of Mull

The Isle of Mull is situated off the west coast of Scotland in the Inner Hebrides. Here, you can find Calgary Beach which is the ‘largest and most accessible’ of its kind in North Mull. According to The National Trust: "At Calgary beach not only can you find urchins, starfish, crabs, squat lobsters and jellyfish, but if you’re very lucky you might spot otters playing on the shore.”