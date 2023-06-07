All Sections
Best Dolphin Spots in Scotland: 9 Picturesque Scottish locations where Dolphins can be found

If you have ever wanted to spot wild Dolphins then Scotland is an excellent choice as many hotspots for Dolphin spotting are scattered throughout the country.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST

More than a quarter of the world’s whale, dolphin and porpoise species have been recorded in Hebridean seas, making this an area of global importance for cetaceans.

This fact comes from the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust and it speaks to just how special Scotland is as a place where all forms of wildlife (including aquatic) thrive - hence why David Attenborough spoke so highly of it.

That said, most Scots when asked for recommended Scottish sites to watch Dolphins would instantly point to Chanonry Point on the East Coast and, while it’s an excellent choice, it can be overrun by tourists.

Here are nine recommended Dolphin spotting sites in Scotland and the species of Dolphin you can expect to find there.

Chanonry Point is a peninsula of land that extends between the Fortrose and Rosemarkie villages on the north side of the Moray Firth, 14 miles East from Inverness. The Scotland Info Guide tells us that “Chanonry Point on the Black Isle is one of the best viewpoints in Scotland to watch Bottlenose Dolphins from the beach.”

1. Chanonry Point, Fortrose

Fort George is an impressive 18th-century fortress located to the north-east of Inverness near Ardersier. While it is only 1000 metres away from Chanonry Point across the Moray Firth, this makes for a land journey of 25 miles. That said, Fort George is an excellent spot to see the Moray Dolphins although you will need to pay the fort’s entrance fee.

2. Fort George, Ardersier

Spey Bay can be found on the eastern side of the mouth of the River Spey between Kingston village and Buckie fishing port. This is also the location of the Scottish Dolphin Centre. According to the Moray Firth Dolphins website it “is a good place to watch the Moray Dolphins” and the centre has “free admission and good viewing points from the beach.”

3. Spey Bay, Fochabers

Lagvag Point can be found on the Mull of Galloway which is the southernmost point of Scotland. Hidden Scotland says that the “Mull is one of the best places to see them (Dolphins) in the country.” Marine wildlife on offer here includes Bottlenose Dolphins, Common Dolphins, Harbour Porpoises and Minke Whales.

4. Lagvag Point

