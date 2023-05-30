From Barra to the Bahamas, Scotland boasts an awe-inspiring array of white sand beaches that take your mind to the Mediterranean and beyond (well, if you’re dressed warmly!)
Along the coastline you can find white sand beaches that rival even the most stunning vistas of the Maldives. While they may not be ‘hotspots’ (pun intended) for tanning due to the Scottish weather, they certainly make up for it by being strikingly beautiful natural wonders.
If you’re looking for gorgeous beach scenery without buying a plane ticket, check out our list of thirteen white sand beaches in Scotland.
1. Berneray Beach (Outer Hebrides)
Like long walks along the beach? Then this beach is for you as it boasts a three-mile stretch of enchanting white sands. What makes the scenery even more impressive are the famous mountains of Harris that can be seen in the background. In 2021, Lonely Planet listed this “divine” beach on its Top 20 in Europe list. Photo: goforchris on Flickr
2. Luskentyre Beach (Isle of Harris)
You can find this beach on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides. At Luskentyre, white sands ripple down to deep aquamarine waters - imparting a feeling of being in a completely different country. Back in 2017, it placed number four in the ‘top 10 UK beaches’ awards. Photo: via WikiCommons
3. Camusdarach Beach (Mallaig)
If you want the tropical beach experience with silver sands and deep blue waters (minus the heat) then this is the place for you. Up the West Coast, north of Fort William, you can find Camusdarach Beach, and from here you can see the Isle of Skye. It’s no wonder that Camusdarach was chosen for the film ‘Local Hero’. Photo: via WikiCommons
4. Seilebost Beach (Harris)
The beach is located by Seilebost, a small crofting village located on the coast road along the west side of the Isle of Harris. Here you can enjoy white sands with rocky patches which lead you into the enticing aquamarine waters. Photo: cosmicherb70 on Flickr