3 . Camusdarach Beach (Mallaig)

If you want the tropical beach experience with silver sands and deep blue waters (minus the heat) then this is the place for you. Up the West Coast, north of Fort William, you can find Camusdarach Beach, and from here you can see the Isle of Skye. It’s no wonder that Camusdarach was chosen for the film ‘Local Hero’. Photo: via WikiCommons