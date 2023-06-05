Scattered all over Scotland, lochs are known all over the world for their captivating beauty, romantic history and breathtaking wildlife.

Scottish weather can be unpredictable, but as we enter summer the sun is taunting us more and more, so while the going is good let’s get going and discover another one of Scotland’s marvels; lochs.

As it appears in Scottish Gaelic, a “loch” is the Scots equivalent of a “lake or sea inlet” and Scotland has over 30,000 of them according to Nature Scot. From the likes of Loch Lomond that inspired famous Scottish musicians to the intriguing Loch Ness which is near and dear to Scottish folklore enthusiasts, there’s a loch here for all.

Here are our top seventeen picks of beautiful Scottish lochs that you should visit (especially while we enjoy the sunny weather!)

1 . Loch Ness Loch Ness is a freshwater loch that is located 37 kilometres southwest of Inverness. It is famed as the home of ‘Nessie” the world-famous Loch Ness monster. Photo: franky242 on Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Loch Shiel You can find Loch Shiel around 20 kilometres west of Fort William in Scotland’s Highland council area. It stretches out for 28 kilometres from the famous Glenfinnan. Photo: mangrove99 on Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Loch Maree You can find Loch Maree in Wester Ross (northwestern Scottish Highlands). The loch is 20 kilometres long and has a max width of 4 kilometres, making it the fourth largest freshwater loch in the country. Photo: Leamus on Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Loch Quoich This loch is located west of Loch Garry which is roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Fort William (Lochaber). Loch Quoich dam is known for being the ‘largest rockfill dam in Scotland’. Photo: lucentius on Canva Pro Photo Sales

