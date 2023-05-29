All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

National Geographic crowned Scottish Highlands in ‘Best of the World 2023’: These 13 stunning highland sites show why

The Scottish Highlands was crowned in National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ destinations, and these thirteen Highland locations make it easy to see why.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 27th Oct 2022, 15:22 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:14 BST

In National Geographic’s Best of the World 2023 destination list the Scottish Highlands was shortlisted in the nature category. It stands side-by-side with the likes of Botswana, Slovenia and Big Bend National Park in Texas, US - picturesque locations that are no small feat to share the spotlight with on such a prestigious list.

Chief Executive of VisitScotland, Malcolm Roughead, commented: “Our landscapes and scenery is one of the top reasons that people visit Scotland and the Highlands is home to some of the country’s most important and special natural assets.

“It is fantastic that National Geographic has recognised the valuable environmental efforts that are being undertaken across the region and are sharing this with audiences across the world.”

In celebration, here are 13 stunning locations from the Scottish Highlands that show why it was recognised by National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ list.

Ben Nevis was originally a huge active volcano which exploded and collapsed inwards millions of years ago. Now, it is simply a quintessential example of the beauty of Scotland and a 'must' for hikers in or visiting the country.

1. Ben Nevis

Ben Nevis was originally a huge active volcano which exploded and collapsed inwards millions of years ago. Now, it is simply a quintessential example of the beauty of Scotland and a 'must' for hikers in or visiting the country. Photo: Maas-ter via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This national park covers an area of 2,000 square miles of land making it an unbeatable place to connect to the great outdoors. Here you can also find the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd which is Britain's only free-ranging herd of reindeer, reportedly they're quite friendly!

2. Cairngorms National Park

This national park covers an area of 2,000 square miles of land making it an unbeatable place to connect to the great outdoors. Here you can also find the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd which is Britain's only free-ranging herd of reindeer, reportedly they're quite friendly! Photo: Richard Paksi via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This gorgeous location is famous not only for being the site of the Glencoe massacre, a tragedy for Clan Macdonald, but also for featuring as a backdrop in the 1995 hit movie Braveheart which launched Scottish culture into the heart of pop culture.

3. Glencoe

This gorgeous location is famous not only for being the site of the Glencoe massacre, a tragedy for Clan Macdonald, but also for featuring as a backdrop in the 1995 hit movie Braveheart which launched Scottish culture into the heart of pop culture. Photo: ebor via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Loch Ness rests 20 miles southwest of Inverness, the capital of the Scottish Highlands, and is the home to the elusive and world-famous cryptid the Loch Ness Monster. Here you will also find Urquhart Castle, a 1,000-year-old settlement that sits in ruin but stands to tell the colourful tales of Scotland's dark history.

4. Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle

Loch Ness rests 20 miles southwest of Inverness, the capital of the Scottish Highlands, and is the home to the elusive and world-famous cryptid the Loch Ness Monster. Here you will also find Urquhart Castle, a 1,000-year-old settlement that sits in ruin but stands to tell the colourful tales of Scotland's dark history. Photo: Alisha Bube via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HighlandVisitScotlandTexas