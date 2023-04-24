Instafest is a new app for Spotify that turns your music tastes into stylish festival lineup posters based on your most listened to artists - here’s how to make your own.

The Instafest app lets you create your own music festival poster based on your Spotify listening habits.

You’ve heard about Spotify Wrapped or Spotify Icebergify recently, but now there’s a new exciting app called Instafest. This app converts your listening habits on Spotify into festival lineup posters that aesthetically showcase your most listened to artists.

The graphics are a fun way to observe your own music tastes in a visually appealing way and to share that passion with others as they can easily be shared on social media like Twitter - it’s also easy to create, let’s get started.

How to get a Spotify Festival Lineup?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how to get the Instafest app and use it to create festival lineups, these steps can be followed either by smartphone or your computer:

1. Open the Instafest app

2. Click the ‘Sign in with Spotify’ option

3. Enter your login details (or use a third party login service with Facebook or Google)

4. Click the ‘Agree’ button to consent to the T&C’s and allow the app access to your Spotify

5. Under the ‘customise’ option choose the lineup you want e.g., 4 weeks, 6 months, all time

6. Choose a background style e.g., Mojave Dusk, LA Twilight or Malibu Sunrise

7. (Optional) You can opt to hide your username from the festival image at the top

8. Click ‘Save and share’ to download the festival lineup so you can share it on social media