Police are currently dealing with an incident on Princes Street.

It is understood officers were called at around 5.45pm on Wednesday to a report of youths throwing items from a roof of a building.

Emergency services remain on the scene and officers say enquiries are ongoing.

A cordon is in place with a police car blocking the road outside of H&M while another is parked on the road outside Waverley Market. A police helicopter has also been spotted hovering above the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 6, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

It is currently unknown what building on Princes Street is affected.

The fire service have also confirmed they are in attendance with two appliances and remain on the scene. They received a call at around 6.06pm.

Police remain on the scene. | NW

Trams will now only be running between Edinburgh Airport and the West End as well as between Picardy Place and Newhaven.

In a post to social media, an Edinburgh Trams spokesperson said: “Due to a police incident on Princes Street, trams will be running between Airport - West End and Picardy Place - Newhaven only.

“Ticket acceptance is in place with Lothian buses between Picardy Place and West End in both directions.”

A police car outside H&M on Princes Street. | NW

Lothian Buses have diverted a number of their routes during the disruption.

The 31/37 services have been diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, Queen Street and Frederick Street in both directions until further notice.

Meanwhile, the 113/X5/X7/X4 services will all be terminating at Regent Road.

The 15/26/44 services are being diverted via Frederick Street, Queen Street, York Place and London Road heading eastbound. Meanwhile, they are being diverted via Leith Street, York Place, Queen Street and Frederick Street heading westbound.

Services 1/16/25/34 are diverted via York Place, Queens Street and Frederick Street in both directions until further notice.

The 29 service is being diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street and Queen Street in both directions.

A full list of diversions with the latest updates can be found on their website.