I tried Scotland's first North Berwick inspired spa treatment, and it's wonderful

Sometimes going to the East Lothian town of North Berwick is my therapy.

I just want to breathe some sea air, grab an ice-cream to eat on the beach - or a cruffin from Bostock bakery - and maybe, afterwards, get a souvenir at the Laura Thomas Co beauty and homeware shop, on the High Street.

That sort of day trip never fails to reboot my haggard old soul.

Now, there’s a taste of my favourite destination, but at the capital’s One Spa.

They’ve partnered exclusively with Thomas to create her first ever spa treatment, Balance and Restore. The 80-minute experience will be available over the summer months, and perhaps for longer, depending on how popular it proves. Very, I’d say.

It starts in their treatment room, where the sideboard is decorated with cockle shells that the spa manager procured straight from North Berwick’s West Beach.

Then you’re face down onto the treatment table, to inhale some of Laura Thomas Co’s Detox Lavender Bath Salts from a bowl of warm water. Three deep breaths and I’m in the zone.

The next element is a full body massage that features sinuous medium-pressure flowing moves that make you feel as if you’re being gently buffeted by warm waves. My therapist uses her palms, elbows and heels of hands, and it feels like she’s an octopus, in a good way, rather than The Kraken adjacent.

There are oodles of Laura Thomas Glow Body Oil used, and this lush almond oil based potion has a gentle orange scent, so it feels even more beach-y, as I start dreaming about Calippos.

My back, which is as rigid as Bass Rock at first, soon eases out, then she focuses on each leg, as the sound of waves overlapped with piano music plays on the stereo.

Once I’ve turned over, the front of my legs, hands and arms, get the same treatment.

Then there’s a mini facial, with a cleanse using a light and frothy lotion, and a bit of toner with pads before the Laura Thomas rosehip-infused Face Oil is applied, along with some more wave-like massage moves that circle my face, or stretch the muscles from scapula to chin. My therapist works right down into my shoulders, and those crunchy barnacle bits along my traps.

It’s so lovely, and there is more for afters.

Once the massage is over, I’m escorted to the relaxation room, where I’m presented with a mini Laura Thomas scented soy wax candle in Wave, with notes of lime, grapefruit and lemon zest, to take away and, hooray, a pot of vanilla Arran Ice-Cream. I eat it while reclining on the lounger, with a furry blanket slung over my knees.

My blood sugar levels are restored, and I’ve had the full NB reboot, absolutely no train journey necessary.

