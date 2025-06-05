Inside the dreamy East Lothian seaside home on the market for offers over £1,550,000

If The Stables were a horse, it’d be a glossy thoroughbred.

This lovely slate-roofed property is situated at the Marine Hotel end of North Berwick, and, as its name suggests, is a converted B-listed former stable block.

Among other things, there are five bedrooms, three living rooms, three bathrooms, a games room, 0.75 acres, and a self-contained studio across two levels, and it’s yours for offers over £1,550,000 via estate agent Rettie.

We asked the current owner, Emma Govan, to tell us more.

Why are you moving on and how long have you been at the property?

We bought The Stables just under seven years ago with a view to bringing this beautiful home back to life, as it was a little tired and unloved. Now that we have finished, it feels like the right time to pass it on to the next owners to enjoy while we move to our next project. We believe you are only ever the custodian of a property like this and my husband likes to quote the All Blacks who endeavour to leave the jersey in a better place. I like to think we have done that here.

Tell us about the building’s history

The property was the stable block for Carlekemp Mansion House. It was built in 1898 for James Craig - a paper manufacturer - as his holiday home. The west wing has always been a cottage, hence the postal address Stables Cottage. The kitchen was the Coach House, the principal bedroom was the hayloft and the east wing was the stables and tack room. You can still see the hooks for the hay bales in the attic.

Carlekemp was used as a convalescent home during and after WW1 and subsequently was a priory school. I believe the stable block was used as science classrooms at one time. In the Nineties it was converted from three holiday lets to one family home.

What have you done to the property since moving in?

We have successfully managed holiday rentals from the property while we upgraded the space. Over the years we have worked our way round each room decorating and enhancing them. We had doors commissioned to separate the lounge and games room, replaced a decorative open fire with a Charnwood Aire Woodburning Stove, and installed large custom-made storage cupboards in the hall. We replaced the main family bathroom and also created a practical utility/boot room. Externally we added a fence, upgraded the pathway and installed a patio to give the house a defined entrance way. We simplified the lawns to accommodate a robot lawnmower for ease of maintenance. Finally, we uncovered and restored a hidden raised garden with views out to the sea.

Did you install the kitchen, and does it have any interesting features?

The kitchen was handmade by Michael Hart Cabinet Makers and it is a testament to his craftmanship that it has stood the test of time. We have maintained and upgraded the space to accommodate an American style fridge freezer, added panelling and replaced the floor. The round island is a great talking point and holds more than you would expect. However, you will always find me next to the four oven gas-fired AGA, this is truly the heart of our home.

Any interesting architectural features?

The leaded windows and surrounding exposed stonework are my favourite features. The detailed carvings that adorn the main house and the gate house are mirrored here. You will find the initials JC carved above the hayloft below the original weather vane. On an autumn morning the sun shines though the kitchen and catches the Cotswold stone turning it pink and making it sparkle – it is a magical moment.

Which are your favourite rooms and why?

It is honestly so hard to choose, we have such happy memories in every room of the house. During the day, the kitchen is truly the heart of our home - there are always people coming and going. The studio radiates a stillness and gets the sun in the afternoon. On a winter evening I love curling up in front of the fire in the cosy lounge. Also, the enclosed, sheltered courtyard feels positively Mediterranean on a summer’s day.

What have been your happiest moments at the property?

Bringing our babies home here and all of the birthday parties that followed. Summers spent on the deck sunbathing and watching the children run through the sprinklers. Christmas and New Year round the dining table with friends and the best Burns’ Supper this year. Seeing the photographs after the hard work was finished, as we really are proud of what we have achieved.

What are the views like?

My favourite view is out past Carlekemp House to the sea, the building is truly magnificent and the water is idyllic, it is like going back in time. It is amazing to find such peace and quiet so close to the town. The sunset through the trees is exceptional.

What’s the area like to live in?

We adore living in North Berwick, there is a wonderful welcoming community, a great array of independent shops, restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries. The Stables is ideally located to benefit from the peaceful surrounding while the centre of town and the train station is a comfortable walking distance. A morning walk into town for breakfast at Cake or a coffee at Steampunk; a stroll round the Victorian lodge park with a Bostock pastry; lunch at Herringbone and walking it off on the beach; picking up local produce from Anderson’s Butcher and Wilson’s Fresh Farm Produce Store; an afternoon play on the beach or golf course finishing up at the Marine Hotel where we can enjoy a glass of wine in the bar and watch the sunset over Fidra and Yellowcraig beach. It is no wonder North Berwick is such a desirable place to live and visit.