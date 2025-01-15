The best bakery in the Lothians is getting bigger

It’s a step up for this decade-old business

The wonderful bakery that is Bostock has been in situ on North Berwick’s High Street for ten years.

It’s hard to imagine a time before you were able to pick up an almond croissant, squishy-centred raspberry confit doughnut or a signature bostock from this seaside pitstop.

However, they’re currently closed for a few weeks, as they’re extending and doubling in size after taking over the shop next door. They’ll be knocking down the adjoining wall, and consolidating the two spaces, which were originally built as a single premises before being divided. The result will be a more comfortable seating area for customers, and more workspace for the team.

We asked Lindsay Baxter, who owns the bakery, as well as its second branch in East Linton, with her husband, Ross, to tell us more about the planned expansion.

Has the extension been a long time in the planning?

The development of the space has been a long time coming. We opened ten years ago and our offering has grown significantly in that time. Initially we were a counter and take away only, offering bread and patisserie. We grew quickly and fulfilled the demand for not only bread but pastries, savoury items, coffee and dry goods. When I initially designed and created the space it wasn’t set up for that, it was more of a traditional boulangerie vibe, so I think we’ve adapted well and maximised what we had.

How will your regular customers cope with the temporary closure, and when do you hope to reopen?

We’re very fortunate that we have our main kitchen and other bakery cafe just a short drive away in East Linton so our customers can still visit us there. Many already do and visit both shops in one day, so a lot are regulars there too. The North Berwick shop is looking to reopen in early February.

What did the property next door used to be, and did you discover any interesting treasures?

The property next door has seen a few different businesses in the ten years we’ve been there, but going back to when it was one shop, originally it was Edwardian chemist John MacIntyre and Co. Some people might be familiar with the antique ginger beer stoneware bottles that came from there. Unfortunately we haven’t discovered any stowed away, but you never know what might be revealed once the work begins.

What are the biggest challenges with refurbishing the space?

There are a lot of logistics in carrying out work like this in an existing, operational shop. The closure and the time scale obviously impacts us at a time when business is tough for everyone. We don’t want to inconvenience our customers for too long either. We know we’re a local resource and a part of some people’s daily routine in the community. It’s quite the juggling act to have work taking place while still running our larger site at East Linton and manufacturing production ourselves daily too, but it’s all part and parcel of it, and it’s worth it to refresh the space.

What can customers expect from the new space?

We’re really excited about it. Our North Berwick shop was our first location, I designed it myself and Ross and I did a lot of the install work together. I’ve got a design background and was a production designer working in film, as well as a retail visual manager. Ross has previous experience as a joiner, so we’re both very practical and hands on. We put everything into the shop and took a huge risk in the beginning and all on a shoe string budget of just our own savings. I still remember the anticipation of the first customer walking through the door. I suppose I’m quite sentimental about it, so this is a special time and a proud moment to see it evolve. I think we’ve always had our own take on things in terms of how the space looks. I lived in Barcelona and then Madrid for a while and I think that still influences me now. We’re mixing the traditional with the modern, it’s very functional but with a lot of flare. I hope customers are going to really enjoy it.

Will the new space benefit staff too?

We’ve learned a lot from owning both bakeries in terms of our set up and requirements. Our staff are all really excited to get a brand new workspace that’ll be far easier and more efficient for them. Some of our team have worked with us for years now, so they’re excited to be a part of this new stage and to keep growing with us.

Will you be broadening your range and, if so, what goodies can people expect?

In terms of what we’ll be offering, our customers will be able to get all of the same products they know and love from us. As I said we’re part of people’s routine and they come to us for their daily bread, which we’re incredibly grateful for, we’re not looking to change that. We’ll be able to hold more stock, as we can sell out fast, so we’ll be able to provide more of what they want, along with a more spacious and comfortable seating area.

Any plans to open a third Bostock?

This is something we get asked a lot. For us this feels like a third as we are taking on another shop unit. Will there be a fourth? Watch this space.