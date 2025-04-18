I tried Scotland's first aerial yoga book club and it was a blissful Friday wind down

Contributed

This is the ideal way to switch off

I’ve done puppy yoga, every type of flow, and I’ve even done it in the dark.

However, I’ve never tried an Aerial Hammock Book Club.

It’s the first of its kind in Scotland, and is a new offering from Hot Yoga Edinburgh - a lovely, natural light-filled studio, where I’ve spent many an hour sweating in a downward dog.

On this visit, there will be minimal perspiration.

I probably won’t need my water bottle, either, though I take it, and get into my most comfortable and stretchy gear, including woolly socks.

I’m the first into the studio, and I’m clutching a copy of my half finished book - Betty, by Tiffany McDaniel, which Amazon describes as ‘a page-turning Appalachian coming-of-age story steeped in Cherokee history, told in undulating prose’.

I found this dog-eared paperback in my local free library. It’s rather enjoyable, though it’s been slow going, since I usually start to nod off a few pages in.

This reading session will be very relaxed. We just each have to hop into one of the bright blue aerial hammocks first.

The owner of Hot Yoga Edinburgh talks us through it. “It’s not very dignified,” says Allison, as she shows us how to haul our rumps up onto the loop of material.

Then, you gently unravel the fabric, and slide back so you’re lying horizontally and your whole body is supported.

Alternatively, you can straddle the fabric, then pull it around your body, so you’re in more of an upright cross-legged position. All of us go for the lying down option. Lazy bunch.

I’m soon gently supported in my blue cocoon, about a metre off the ground, and there is gentle music playing in the background, with temperature set to a comfortable warmth. I mainly lie still, but occasionally wiggle my feet so that the hammock rocks me like I’m a giant baby.

One of the other people in the class has brought a Kindle, and I can soon hear her lightly snoring.

The others probably won’t be sleeping, as they have thrillers - the Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, and The Daughter by TM Logan.

I am motoring through my book, faster than usual. There are too many distractions at home, and it feels lovely to read in an anti-gravity space.

Perhaps I should’ve joined the recent Blue Origin flight, and taken my reading material?

As I feel myself start to drift, Allison starts moving round the room, to signal that our hour is coming to an end. Thus, we ease ourselves up, and out of the hammocks.

I wondered if there was going to be any reading discussion, post-session, but we’re free to go, though we chat about our books as we collect our stuff from the changing rooms.

I’m feeling completely chilled, and I’m nearly finished the book. Maybe it’s time to invest in a hammock?