Whether its lovingly-kept garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish really need a proper tank to be happy and healthy) – Britain is a nation of fish lovers.

The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association believe there are an amazing five million indoor fish tanks in Britain - that makes them the most popular animal in the country other than the ubiquitous to cats and dogs .

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (carefully set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

Different breeds of fish have very different attributes - some easy to look after some difficult, some top feeders some bottom feeders, some lively and others happy to slink at the bottom of the tank.

One of the most important things to note when choosing a new pet fish is whether they are likely to be aggressive - bullying, nipping or even eating their tankmates.

Many fish can co-exist happily with numerous other breeds in so-called community tanks, while others should be kept alone, with other fish of the same breed, or with breeds that are similarly aggressive.

Here are the 26 least, and most, aggressive breeds of popular tropical fish.

Neon Tetra We are starting with the non-aggressive fish happy to share a tank with myriad finned friends. Neon Tetras are one of the world's most popular tropical fish, with the small, schooling fish known for their striking blue and red stripes. It's best to keep at least six so they have a group of buddies to swim around with. This is a fish that doesn't have an aggressive scale on its beautiful body.

Platy The Platy is a colourful and easy to care for fish that mixes well with others thanks to their complete lack of aggression. There are actually two species - the Southern Platyfish and the Variatus Platy - but they are hard to tell apart and most fish bought from pet shops will have been interbred from the two. They can live for up to three years and come in a variety of colours, including red, yellow, orange, blue, rainbow and white.

Harlequin Rasbora Harlequin rasboras are known for their distinctive orange bodies with black triangular markings and have been kept in aquariums for over a century. They are another schooling fish that are happiest in groups of six or more and are the perfect hardy fish for beginners. Their peaceful nature allows them to coexist with a wide range of community fish.

Guppy Another hugely popular staple of community tanks the world over is the brightly-coloured guppy which happily co-exists with other similarly-placid species of fish. The only exception is if they give birth to babies - it's best to pop the baby fish into a different aquarium in case they become a snack.