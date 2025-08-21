Choosing to get a dog is a huge decision to make, and one that more of us than ever before have taken in recent year – around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend.
While some are seeking a new puppy, other big-hearted potential dog owners are happy to adopt a pet that is looking for a new forever home after perhaps not having the best start in life.
The Dogs Trust are dedicated to matching up dogs in need of a home with their perfect owner, and their centre at West Calder, near Edinburgh, currently has a selection of pooches.
To see if you’re a potential match, just fill in an application form here with all your details and let the Dogs Tust match you up with a suitable pet.
They’ll then look at how closely your lifestyle matches the needs of the dog and, if you’re a great fit for your selected animal, they’ll invite you to meet your prospective pup.
They may also organise a home check to make sure it’s suitable for your new family member.
You can also pop into the rehoming centre before submitting the application to see the dogs beforehand.
Here are 13 of the dogs currently looking for a home.
1. Zorro
Zorro is a 4 year old Labrador Retriever. Zorro loves nothing more than zooming in the garden or going on peaceful walks with his family to take in all the sniffs! Zorro is fully housetrained, enjoys travelling in the car, and loves playing with all of his toys! Zorro would like to be the only pet in an adult only home. Being a young boy, he is full of energy and would like to have a garden of his own that he can run around in and explore. Zorro would love to have someone at home throughout the day to gradually build up leaving hours once he has settled in. Zorro is an excitable, energetic boy who would make a great companion to a family who have the time to help him with his training and settling into a new home. | Dogs Trust
2. Milo
Milo is a 1 year old Cockapoo. Milo loves being with his family and will follow you around like a little shadow! Once comfortable, he will jump up on your lap to ask for some snuggles. This little ball of fluff can meet polite doggy friends on walks and absolutely loves going on adventures in the car, giving little whines of excitement! Milo is very playful and would love to have a garden of his own to have lots of zoomies and playtime with his people! Milo can feel worried at times and would like to have his own space to rest without being disturbed. He can live with children aged 14 years old and above, can be left for a few hours at a time and would like to be the only pet in the home. Milo is such a happy little cloud and would make a fabulous new companion to an experienced family looking for a new best friend! | Dogs Trust
3. Jasper
Jasper is a fabulous 4 year old French Bulldog. He is a sweet boy who enjoys spending time with people. He could live with children aged 8 and above. Jasper is happy to pass other polite dogs when out on walks but would like to be the only pet in the home. He would benefit from having someone at home with him for most of the day to help him settle in. He is a smart lad who will happily give you a paw in exchange for a tasty treat. | Dogs Trust
4. Bear
Bear is a little 7 year old crossbreed who is the cutest ball of fluff! He is looking for his forever home where he can get lots of cuddles on your lap. Bear loves his toys, especially teddies, and gives a good game of tug! Bear enjoys his walks, and can walk alongside other polite dogs after a few woofs to say hello! He travels well in the car and can hop in all by himself. Bear can be worried at times and would like to find a family who can take things at his pace. Bear would love to have his own garden with easy access refresh his toilet training and have lots of fun and games in. He is looking for a home where he can be the centre of attention, with no other pets. Bear could live with older secondary school aged children. | Dogs Trust