2 . Milo

Milo is a 1 year old Cockapoo. Milo loves being with his family and will follow you around like a little shadow! Once comfortable, he will jump up on your lap to ask for some snuggles. This little ball of fluff can meet polite doggy friends on walks and absolutely loves going on adventures in the car, giving little whines of excitement! Milo is very playful and would love to have a garden of his own to have lots of zoomies and playtime with his people! Milo can feel worried at times and would like to have his own space to rest without being disturbed. He can live with children aged 14 years old and above, can be left for a few hours at a time and would like to be the only pet in the home. Milo is such a happy little cloud and would make a fabulous new companion to an experienced family looking for a new best friend! | Dogs Trust