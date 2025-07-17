Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.
One thing you should be aware of is that some fish favour the bottom of the tank, while others are happier nearer the surface - combine the two and you’ll have a well-balanced aquarium.
Here are 10 of the best and brightest top and bottom dwellers.
1. Corydoras Catfish
We're starting with the amazing fish that will stick to the bottom of your tank. Corydoras catfish are very chilled and non-aggressive bottom-dwelling fish that thrive in community aquariums. There are a number of varieties such as the Bronze Cory and Panda Cory, all with the same great temperament. They enjoy living in groups of at least six so they always have a few pals around. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Bristlenose Pleco
Amazingly camoflagued - you could be forgiven for thinking they're a rock - Bristlenose Plecos are peaceful algae eaters that help maintain a clean tank. Unlike the Common Plecos, they stay relatively small, making them more suitable for home community aquariums. Pop a piece of driftwood in their tank so they can enjoy grazing on it. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Kuhli Loach
For something a bit unusual, add a few Kuhli Loach to your community tank. These peaceful, eel-like fish thrive in groups and enjoy burrowing in the substrate. They are nocturnal and prefer a well-planted tank with hiding spots. They are excellent at cleaning up leftover food but should be fed sinking pellets to ensure they receive adequate nutrition. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Crystal Bee Shrimp
They may not technically be fish, but tiny Crystal Bee Shrimp make a great addition to any aquarium. It's fascinating to see then scuttling around the bottom of the tank, cleaning as they go, and they don't tend to bother the fish. | Canva/Getty Images