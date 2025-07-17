1 . Corydoras Catfish

We're starting with the amazing fish that will stick to the bottom of your tank. Corydoras catfish are very chilled and non-aggressive bottom-dwelling fish that thrive in community aquariums. There are a number of varieties such as the Bronze Cory and Panda Cory, all with the same great temperament. They enjoy living in groups of at least six so they always have a few pals around. | Canva/Getty Images