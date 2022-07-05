Pet shop chain Jollyes earmarks several Scottish locations for further expansion

Eight new stores opened by the firm in the past year included Cookstown in Northern Ireland in March, Wrexham in May, Stirling in June and Southport on July 2.

Planned future openings include Poole, Stockton-on-Tees, Warrington and Billingshurst in West Sussex, as well as three in Scotland, at Glenrothes, Robroyston and Hermiston Gait, Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, the group is acquiring Midlands-based Penparc Pet Centre Group to accelerate its growth. The move takes the number of Jollyes stores across the UK to 80.

Chief executive Joe Wykes said: “The dedication of the Penparc team to their pet-owning customers have made them legendary in the towns they trade. We couldn’t be prouder to bring them into the Jollyes team. Whether organically or through acquisition, we remain ambitious as we seek other opportunities to grow.”

Executive chairman Richard Cotter said: “While we’re delighted with the numbers, our performance is about people and a passion for pets. Our performance is simply a consequence of us transforming our business to empower our people to provide products that meet the needs of Britain’s pet owners.

“We’re proud that this transformation is now leading to 100 additional opportunities to join the Jollyes team in the year ahead as we double-down on our ambitious growth plans.”

The retailer has also forged closer links with key suppliers to refresh and extend popular ranges such as its exclusive Lifestage dry and wet dog food.