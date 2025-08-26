From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish really need far more space to thrive) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain - that’s around 10 per cent of British households who own fish, making them the third most popular pet after dogs and cats.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

Setting up an aquarium for the first time it can be a daunting task, ensuring that everything is just right before welcoming your new finned friends into their new environment.

But some species of fish can take some of the stress out of the first few weeks, being remarkably easy to look after - and not being too fussy about things like food and water pH.

So, here are 13 of the best species of schooling fish for first-time aquarists (the posh name for people who maintain aquariums).

1 . Goldfish Probably the world's most popular aquarium fish, the Goldfish comes in a whole array of sizes, shapes and colours (not only gold, but also combinations of white, yellow, orange, red, brown, and black). Don't be tempted to pop one on a tiny bowl, these fish may be hardy but still need plenty of space and filtration to thrive. Originally from China, these are the perfect fish for beginners. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Guppy The beautiful Guppy is one of the most low maintenance tropical fish out there. Also known as the Millionfish or Rainbow fish - which have large multi-coloured tails and originally come from northeast South America. In common with some other common aquarium fish, they live-birth their young, rather than laying eggs. Many first time fish owners have been delighted to wake up one morning to find tiny Guppy babies have arrived overnight. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Molly From the same family as the Guppy - and equally easy to keep - Mollies can be differentiated by their body shape and smaller tail. Widespread across the Americas, the Molly can come in a variety of colours, with black and orange being among the most popular with aquarium owners. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Neon Tetra The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed them though. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales