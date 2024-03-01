The Modern Croft, Oban

If a card isn't going to cut it, there are plenty of independent gift shops in Scotland, all of which are there to help you accrue brownie points with the trickiest of parents. You could shop online, but these are worth visiting in person, old-school style.

SPOILED LIFE, ST ANDREWS

Highland Stoneware's Time Flies mug

This shop squeezes a lot into a neat and stylish floorspace. As well as a mezzanine-level cafe, where they’ll make you a mean flat white or matcha latte, there’s a womenswear and menswear shop out back, with featured brands including YMC and Rachel Entwistle. There are also two areas, including the front of the shop, which are packed with gifting goodies. We especially love the fragrances from Bon Parfumeur - 301, with amber, cardamom and santal is particularly gorgeous – as well as the HK Living ceramic mugs, and Earl of East and MODM products.

LAURA THOMAS CO, NORTH BERWICK

You’ll smell this pint-sized High Street shop before you see it. Inside, there are all this brand’s lovely products, from bath products - we especially love the Rose Bath Oil - to Handwash in varieties including Flowers + Wood, or Citrus + Herb. Their bestseller is the Mini Candle Gift Box, £26, with votives in Wood, Fire, Wave and Sand. On Friday March 8, they’re hosting their second birthday celebration, and the first 20 shoppers who spend £30 or more will get a gift bag worth £65. Plus, a rose cream birthday cake, coffee, tea and fizz will be served up gratis all day, from 10am until 5pm. It’s also worth noting that in late spring, they’ll be launching a new Birch + Bloom collection, which is currently only found in the new W Hotel and The Market Street Hotel, Edinburgh.

Nmarra earrings from The Modern Croft

67 High Street, North Berwick (01620 880551, www.laura-thomas.com)

HOOS, GLASGOW

This is a gem of a Scandi-chic purveyor, just a tulip bulb’s throw from Glasgow Botanic Gardens. As its name might suggest, it specialises in lovely homewares, like blankets, baskets, lighting and glasses. There are also products from the likes of Edinburgh’s finest soap company, Dook, plus fragrance and incense sticks from Field Day. As far as practical and desirable clothing goes, you’ll discover Duck Head umbrellas, Rains clothing, HAY bathrobes and plush scarves in every pattern.

715 Great Western Road, Glasgow (www.hoosglasgow.co.uk)

Isle of Skye Candle Co in Portree

THE MODERN CROFT, OBAN

The problem with visiting this lovely shop is that you’re going to leave with one gift for them, and 20 treats for yourself. In their new premises, they’ve got a department store’s worth of stuff, from apothecary items that include a Hetkinen Sauna Smoke candle, to graphic-looking jewellery by Glasgow brand, Nmarra; Sea Tea from the Isle of Kerrera, bewitching limited-edition prints by Scottish photographer Derek Hogg, Rowena Brown’s ceramic Hebridean houses and unusual one-offs, like napkins that are screen printed with feathery ferns.

71 George Street, Oban (www.themoderncroft.com)

Laura Thomas Co

This wee white-washed shop - the sister to nearby bakery, Aran, owned by Great British Bake Off winner, Flora Shedden - is better described as a deli. Still, if you want to spoil a foodie in your life, this is where to find goodies from the likes of Aye Pickled, Perello olives, jams and other comestibles. They’re also offering a Mother’s Day Box, £30, which contains Bare Bones Chocolate, their own granola and apple and vanilla jelly, Good and Proper tea, a posy of flowers, and an amaretti biscuit.

4 High Street, Dunkeld (01350 727424, www.lon-store.co.uk)

ISLE OF SKYE CANDLE CO, PORTREE

As far as gifts go, a scented candle is always a failsafe option (along with booze or chocolates). This 17-year-old company has outlets in Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews and Inverness, and they deliver worldwide, but their flagship store, along with its cafe, visitor centre, yoga studio and cinema, is in Portree. Stock up on scents from their Scottish collection, which includes candles and diffusers in Bog Myrtle and Mint, Scots Pine, Scottish Bluebell, bestseller Highland Gorse or the favourite among tourists to Skye, Island Whisky.

Viewfield Road, Portree (01478 613649, www.skyecandles.co.uk)

ISLAND PORCELAIN, ARRAN

Karen Harvey, owner of HOOS outside her shop

This business was originally set up in the Seventies by potter and sculptor, Alastair Dunn. After his death in 1986, the team continued making his signature wildlife porcelain pieces. They temporarily moved to Corrie, but since 2017 they’ve settled back into their original Lamlash location, where you can usually watch a member of staff multitasking by painting the characters with tiny brushes, then serving customers in between strokes. They’re probably best known for their birds, with palm-sized kittiwakes, terns, eiders and guillemots, on display.

Studio 4, Lamlash (01770 600919, www.islandporcelain.com)

PAPER TIGER, EDINBURGH

Has any gift shop served the Capital as long as this destination, which was established back in 1981? They’re the place to go for a card, locally made treats from COCO Chocolate and gifts including stationery and Jelly Cat’s Amuseable soft toys, which grown-ups seem to covet even more than their children do.

6/A 8 Stafford Street (0131 226 2390) and 53 Lothian Road, Edinburgh (0131 228 2790), www.papertiger.co.uk)

BARD, EDINBURGH

If your mum (or other recipient) has an excellent eye for design, you might want to visit this expertly curated shop and gallery. Among other treasures, there are beautiful cashmere blankets from Begg x Co, Skyeskyns sheepskin cushions and bowls in sweetie colours from Lindean Mill Glass.

1 Customs Lane, Leith, Edinburgh (0131 100 106, www.bard-scotland.com)

HIGHLAND STONEWARE, ULLAPOOL

She can never have enough mugs, especially if you get it from one of these factory shops, in Lochinver or Ullapool. Patterns include the grasses and sandy beach of Machair and classic Thistle, and there are bowls, plates and other items available. They’ve just launched their collectable Mug of the Year, with a design, Time Flies, created by Tracey Aird. As she says; “It features a dandelion clock blowing in the wind as a depiction of time passing. We think that this is especially appropriate this year, as June will mark Highland Stoneware's 50th year of being in business”.