Gretna Green

1 Get sweaty in Haar Sauna on St Ninian’s Beach in Shetland, www.haarsauna.com

2 Get sweatier with hot yoga or Pilates at Glasgow’s Damn Hot, www.damnhot.co.uk

3 Stay in a suite that overlooks Loch na Dal at Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye, www.kinloch-lodge.co.uk

The Fife Arms - The Prince Albert Suite. Pic: Sim Canetty-Clarke

4 Hire a tandem from Leith Cycle Co, and whirl round Leith Links, www.leithcycleco.com

5 Book Andy Murray and Kim Sears’s five-star Dunblane hotel Cromlix’s Game, Set and Perfect Match package which includes one night’s accommodation, a bottle of Taittinger Champagne, artisan chocolates, MODM skincare couple’s gift, brekkie and late check out, £528, www.cromlix.com

6 The Alchemist in Edinburgh and Glasgow offers a selection of cocktails for two. Or, have a French Kiss each, www.thealchemist.uk.com

7 Propose in the grounds of Culzean Castle in South Ayrshire, www.nts.org.uk

Snowdrops at Cambo

8 Spot seals while staying on the shores of Loch Fyne with Kabn Company, www.kabncompany.com

9 As seals know, seafood is an aphrodisiac. Eat langoustines at Mara on the Isle of Arran, www.mara-arran.com

10 Or try bivalves at The Oyster Shed on the Isle of Skye, www.theoystershed.com

11 Let them sleep in, while you join the queue for Edinburgh’s Lannan Bakery (Instagram @lannanbakery)

COCO Chocolate's Poor Things bars

12 Send them a Cake Tasting Box from wedding cake makers, The Kilted Cake Company, www.thekiltedcakecompany.co.uk

13 Fletcher’s Cottage Spa at Archerfield, Dirleton, boasts a Made for Two experience, from £180, with a mud rasul, plus 60 minute facial or massage, glass of bubbly and use of facilities, www.archerfieldhouse.com

14 Invest in the Shetland Gay Bird Checklist by Daniel Clark of Gaada, www.gaada.org

15 Eat spaghetti, a la Lady and the Tramp, at Glasgow’s Sugo, www.sugopasta.co.uk

16 Kiss on a cobbled New Town street to recreate the smoochy scene from the 2010 film adaptation of One Day.

17 Buy tickets to see Scottish poet Hollie McNish and her show Lobster and other Things I’m Learning to Love in Edinburgh on March 13, or Galashiels, Dunkeld, Glasgow and other Scottish dates in October, www.holliepoetry.com

18 Book a romcom at Scotland's oldest purpose-built cinema, The Hippodrome in Bo’ness, www.thehippodrome.co.uk

19 Strip the willow at Bonnie & Wild Edinburgh’s White Heather Club ceilidh on February 29, www.bonnieandwildmarket.com

20 Sleep in a four-poster bed in one of the Victoriana Suites or Royal Suites at The Fife Arms, www.thefifearms.com

21 Listen to the sea, while getting cosy at The Crusoe in Lower Largo, Fife, www.thecrusoe.com

22 Stroll through The Hermitage in Dunkeld and count the coins in the wishing tree. Then head to Aran for cake, www.aran-bakery.com

23 Share an ice-cream from Giacopazzi’s, Eyemouth, www.giacopazzis.co.uk

24 Put a ring on it at Gretna Green. From February 2-14, there’s a Steak for Two offer in Gretna Hall for £60 per couple, www.gretnagreen.com

25 Walk along North Ronaldsay’s beach. The Orkneys won a Mills & Boon prize a few years ago for most romantic destination.

26 Bake someone a cake from The Hebridean Baker at Home (Black & White Publishing, £26).

27 At Edinburgh’s new W Hotel, try their Away Spa Time for Two treatment packages, from £220. They include a 60 minute treatment each, use of the couple's relaxation room, with sauna, experience shower and Jacuzzi, www.marriott.com

28 Walk along North Berwick beach with a Bostock Bakery cruffin, www.bostockbakery.co.uk

29 Share a Heavenly Afternoon Tea at five-star Inverness hotel, Ness Walk, www.nesswalk.com

30 Smell Peploe’s roses at The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, www.burrellcollection.com

31 Forget Milk Tray and order some of Scottish business COCO Chocolate’s Poor Thing inspired bars, www.cocochocolatier.com

32 The couple who cook together, stay together, so book a session at Nick Nairn’s newly reopened Bridge of Allan Cook School, www.nairns.co.uk

33 Escape to a private island, and stay at the new Sail Lodge at Loch Duart’s Eilean Shona, www.eileanshona.co.uk

34 Melt inside with Glasgow or Edinburgh puppy yoga, www.puppyyogascotland.co.uk

35 Let your heart (and the rest of you) soar with Loch Lomond Seaplanes by Cameron House, www.lochlomondseaplanes.com

36 Join a pole-dancing class in Dundee, www.polepositionscotland.co.uk

37 Book a Treat Me Like I’m Famous package at the sexy new House of Gods Glasgow, www.houseofgodshotel.com

38 Drop some heavy hints about Grainne Morton and Ellis Mhairi Cameron pieces at Edinburgh jewellery shop Aetla, www.aetla.co.uk

39 Swoon over the Christopher Kane Lovers Dress in the V&A Dundee’s Scottish Design Galleries. Apparently, FKA Twigs wore this design to the Met Gala in 2015, www.vam.ac.uk/dundee

40 Plan your NC500 trip, www.northcoast500.com

41 Pick them up in a French Blue Triumph TRS, on hire from www.caledonianclassics.co.uk

42 Pick your own at The Flower Field at Laurencekirk, www.theflowerfield.shop

43 Wander the paths of Cambo Garden for the Scottish Snowdrop Festival (January 25 to March 11) and check out potential wedding venue, Cambo House, now open for tours, www.cambogardens.org.uk

44 Book your spot to join Ballintaggart’s experts in Grandtully for a new Chocolate Making Workshop on March 22, www.ballintaggart.com

45 Book a journey on the steam train, Jacobite Express, from Fort William to Mallaig, www.westcoastrailways.co.uk

46 Star-gaze in Dark Sky Park, Galloway Forest Park, in Dumfries & Galloway.

47 Pretend you’re a loved-up Ewok at Perthshire’s Treehouses at Lanrick, where they’ve just launched a Woodland Sauna, www.lanricktreehouses.co.uk

48 Take an alpaca trek into the Cheviot Hills, www.beirhope.co.uk

49 Win their heart with a visit to Scotland’s only two Michelin Star venue, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, www.andrewfairlie.co.uk