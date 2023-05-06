Whenever we enter a hotel room, we want to feel as if we’ve flipped to the best page in a glossy interiors magazine.

The Balmoral's Scone & Crombie suite

The space should be much fancier than our flat, but still as comfortable.

To fit the bill, here’s our selection of the most stylish hotel rooms in Scotland.

THE DUNDONALD

Flora Room at Lundies House Pic: Alex Baxter

Those who’re visiting the conservation village of Culross to scope out Outlander locations might want a bit more tartan in their hotel room. The rest of us very much appreciate the stylish interiors at this independent guesthouse, built in the 19th century as a coaching inn. There’s a cottage and two rooms, Serfs and Kentigarns, both named after saints. These spaces were designed by the hotel owner Laura Wilson.

“I’ve picked up lots of inspiration over the years from travelling. I love a mix of vintage, Scandinavian and mid century design,” she says. “We’ve used a lot of pieces from Scottish independent shops and dealers like Catalog Interiors, Niki Jones, I Am Nomad and Retro Vintage”.

6 Mid Causeway, Culross, Fife (www.thedundonald.com)

KILLIEHUNTLY FARMHOUSE & COTTAGES

The Taybank bedroom Pic: Richard Gaston

All the Farmhouse Bedrooms at this quietly luxurious destination, which is owned by the richest person in Scotland, Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, are named after trees. So, there’s Alder, Oak, Elm and Birch, all of which have smoke-coloured walls and a simple design. They’re designed to create, as they say, “a welcome break from the noise of the outside world”.

Killiehuntly, Kingussie (01540 661 619, www.killiehuntly.scot)

LUNDIES HOUSE

Another one owned by Povlsen’s Wildland Ltd, this beautiful hotel’s rooms, especially Flora, with its recessed bed, have made us want to remodel our own house in tribute, though maybe with a lower budget. The look was created by Anne Storm Holch Povlsen and designer Ruth Kramer. We like the Gwendolyn room’s black roll top bath, which is just a tad sexy. We also want all their lovely textiles, from bespoke bedlinen that includes charcoal velvet quilts and copper-coloured pillowcases. Their studio rooms, complete with mini kitchens, feature heated polished concrete floors and bare red brick walls, for a New York feel in the Highlands. When can we move in?

The Dundonald's Kentigarns room

Tongue, Lairg, Sutherland (01540 661 619, www.lundies.scot)

THE TAYBANK

Everything looks spot on at this hotel, from the restaurant to the sauna, but especially the Scandi-influenced bedrooms, which are designed to be ‘serene’. Indeed, there is minimal clutter, but they don’t look sparse, thanks to earthy colours and soft textures, courtesy of sheepskin throws, cheese plants and linen cushions. All of the five rooms and two apartments are individually designed, so you might get the sage-painted boudoir, or our favourite, which glows in peachy tones and has a view of the garden.

Tay Terrace, Dunkeld, (01350 677 123, www.thetaybank.co.uk)

Gleneagles Townhouse

We’re suckers for the lovely palette that Ennismore Design Studio used, when it comes to this five-star destination, which opened last year. The 33 bedrooms and suites are upholstered in vintage pinks, dusty blues and greens, with “canopy crown headboards” over the beds. The bathrooms are very cool too, with freestanding marble washbasins, used to preserve the buildings listed status, but also to pay tribute to the glamorous powder rooms at their original Perthshire mothership.

39 St Andrew Square (0131 322 3780, www.gleneagles.com)

THE FIFE ARMS

If pared back and minimal isn’t your bag, this five-star hotel will indulge you. All of their rooms, with themes including Scottish Culture and Nature and Poetry are packed with beautiful original artworks, as well as well considered textiles, colours and ornaments. As we couldn’t decide, we asked them which they thought was the most stylish. “A suite that immediately comes to mind is The Queen Victoria Suite. Inspired by the royal residences and is an ode to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s long love affair. The pair enjoyed staying at nearby Balmoral with their young family, and the deep green interiors are inspired by the Queen’s bedroom there, with photos of the Queen, Prince Albert, a montage of the Queen’s children and even a framed pair of stockings adorning the walls. The grand suite features a sumptuous half-tester bed and a collection of Indian and Persian rugs to soften the wooden floors”.

Mar Road, Braemar, Ballater (01339 720 200, www.fifearms.com)

You’re very lucky if you’re clutching the key to this five-star hotel’s Scone & Crombie suite. It’s named after Scone Palace and Crombie Castle, both of which inform its design. The 220 square metre space features custom-made Devonshire Swans tapestry wallpaper in the entrance hall, to match the colour scheme of blue, grey and wild gorse yellow (see if it smells of coconut). There’s a working fireplace in the living room and the bathroom is clad in Italian marble, with a freestanding bathtub.

1 Princes Street, Edinburgh (01224 859 000, www.roccofortehotels.com)

It’s just 18 months old, but this three bedroom hotel, in a former manse on the shore of Loch Broom, has made a big impact in Ullapool, with its excellent restaurant and smart interiors. The aesthetic is almost Forties, with the Roberts Radios by the bed and brass light stands. We especially love the Cole & Son whale wallpaper in the Melville room.

4 West Shore Road, Ullapool (01854 313 344, www.thedippinglugger.co.uk)

FINGAL

It’s all about the lighting in this boat-el. They’ve underlit the king-sized beds, so they look as if they’re floating and there’s soft strip lighting along the ceiling panels. They’ve kept the colours neutral, and there are absolutely no anchor or shell motifs, though the bathrooms boast some rather cool porthole-inspired mirrors.