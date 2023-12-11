There are plenty of Scottish traditions which are observed on New Years, but it's after the bells ring that first-footing comes into play.

From toasting the bells with whisky to singing 'Auld Lang Syne', there are some Scottish New Years traditions which can be found across the world.

However others, such as the term "Hogmanay" and the custom of first-footing, have stayed much closer to home.

But for those who may be familiar with Hogmanay but are wondering what first-footing is, here's everything you need to know about this ancient custom.

What is First Footing?

Since ancient times, households across Scotland have welcomed strangers through their doors with the aim of bringing good fortune for the year ahead. As such, first-footing typically refers to the first person crossing the threshold of a home after midnight on New Years Day.

Traditionally, the first-footer should be someone who was not already in the house when midnight strikes – which can explain the Scottish party tradition of having one guest leave just before the bells so they can knock on the door as the new year begins.

Edinburgh is called the 'Home of Hogmanay' by some and tens of thousands from around the globe gather there on New Year's Eve to celebrate.

First-footing, which stems from the Gaelic practice of “qualtagh”, is still practiced today and while some individuals can bring good luck for the upcoming 12 months - others can be seen as a harbinger of ill fortune.

What gifts do first footers bring?

The first-footer will usually come bearing gifts. Traditionally, they would arrive loaded with a coin, bread, salt, a lump of coal, and whisky - gifts representing all the things the new year would hopefully bring, such as prosperity, food, flavour, warmth and good cheer.

These days, however, a first footer is expected to bring offerings such as whisky or shortbread - though a lump of coal also wouldn't go amiss.

Walkers shortbread make a major contribution to Scotland's food and drink export success.

Home-owners would put on entertainment for their guests after the first-footer arrives, and in some histories of the event, the first-footer could claim a kiss from every woman in the house.

Who brings good luck as a first footer?

Not just anyone should first foot. In Scotland, tradition states that a dark-haired man brings good luck as a first footer, whereas light haired men, redheads and women are seen as harbingers of ill fate, a superstition which is said to stem from Viking invasions.

Having a doctor or minister appear at the door as a first-footer is also bad luck, presumably due to their association with illness and death.

In Yorkshire there is a similar tradition, though fair-haired men are preferred as first-footers.

Does first footing happen anywhere else in the world?

Hogmanay celebrations take place in Edinburgh starting on Friday, December 30.

While first footing is predominantly a Scottish Hogmanay tradition, it also used to be carried out in the north of England. A similar tradition also exists in Sweden, where inviting a stranger into your house after midnight is said to bring good luck for the new year. However, the Swedish ritual observes the opposite follicular bias – it is only considered lucky to invite in a light-haired visitor as your first footer.

Greece has a tradition called “pothariko” which carries a similar theory that the first person to cross the threshold in the new year can bring either good or bad luck with them. As a result, many Greek homes are highly selective about who is allowed to walk through their doors first. In the Greek tradition, first footing is followed by the lady of the house serving festive treats to further ensure good luck in the year to come.