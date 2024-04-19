Winners at the 2023 ceremony. Picture: contributed.

Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES) has announced that entries are now open for its 2024 awards showcasing the achievements of female-led businesses north of the Border.

The organisation, which works to close the gender gap in enterprise by campaigning for gender-specific support across the sector’s ecosystem, says the awards are now in their 12th year, and include categories such as Family Business Champion of the Year, Inspiring Leader of the Year, Sustainable Business of the Year, and Outstanding Business of the Year.

It added that highlights from last year’s Awards include Aberdeen-based Ann Johnson, of Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, scooping the Inspiring Leader of the Year Award, whilst The Tartan Blanket Company, founded by Emma Macdonald, was named Outstanding Business of the Year. Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms, founded by Alisha Fuller-Armah, took the award for Start-Up Business of the Year.

WES, which recently teamed up with Edinburgh’s Napier University to offer training, resources, and opportunities to support more women into business, stresses that female-owned firms contribute £8.8 billion to the Scottish economy every year. Carolyn Currie, WES chief executive, said: “Our Awards recognise the considerable contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy. It is our opportunity to come together and celebrate success. Despite the challenges that businesses continue to face, we can take inspiration from the achievements and the resilience of our women business-leaders who continue to innovate and push forward.”