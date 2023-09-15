The shortlist has been revealed for the Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES) Awards 2023, with broadcaster Kirsty Wark, who is signed up as keynote speaker, saying she is looking forward to an “exciting, affirming, and inspiring” event.

Some of the winners at the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards 2022. Picture: contributed.

WES, which works to close the gender gap in enterprise participation, says that after an “unprecedented” number of entries, more than 50 women-led businesses from across Scotland are in the running across ten categories. Finalists include Glasgow-based Little’s Chauffeur Drive, shortlisted in both the Resilient Business of the Year and Inspiring Leader categories, and Perthshire-based Molke, an ethical manufacturer of body-positive underwear that is a contender in the Purpose Led Business of the Year category.

The annual awards are the work of WES, which was established in 2012 as a not-for-profit community interest company (CIC), and aims for Scotland to be “world-leading” in its approach to supporting women business-owners, enabling equal access to resources and opportunities as they develop successful and sustainable enterprises. WES initiatives include Scotland’s online Women’s Business Centre, which last year launched a free business directory, while it was also instrumental in the creation of Scottish female angel syndicate Mint Ventures, which in July of this year cheered its support from the British Business Bank to help attract new investors and improve access to finance for women business-owners.

Last year’s WES Awards – held for the first time since the pandemic – saw guest speaker and now former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon state: “These awards highlight the major role of Scotland’s businesswomen in driving our economy forward, with valued support from [WES].” She presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Evelyn McDonald, chief executive of Scottish Edge, praising her “tremendous” contribution to supporting the next generation of women in business.

WES CEO Carolyn Currie says: 'Both the volume and the calibre of entries for the [2023] Awards were exceptionally high.' Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography.

This year’s awards, which are being supported by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Holistic Financial Leadership (HFL), Business Gateway, N4 Partners, the University of Glasgow and Scottish Enterprise, will be announced at a glittering ceremony taking place at the Voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday October 26.

Kirsty Wark, the Bafta-winning TV journalist, said: “I so admire WES. Community is everything for women setting out in business and some of the most creative successful enterprises in Scotland have women at the helm. I’m privileged to be involved in WES and I am looking forward to an exciting, affirming and inspiring event.”

WES chief executive Carolyn Currie, who earlier this year was named Director of the Year, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, at the Institute of Directors Scotland awards, which praised her for her “commitment and success in encouraging participation from all teams in her organisation and board, demonstrating true leadership skills”, said: “Our Awards recognise the considerable contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy.

"The cost-of-business crisis, coming so closely after the Covid-19 pandemic, has placed many businesses under more pressure than ever. It is vital that we put the achievements and the resilience of our women business-leaders in the spotlight as they continue to innovate and push forward.

Currie, who is also a co-founder of Mint Ventures and chair of The Productivity Institute Scotland, added: “Both the volume and the calibre of entries for the Awards were exceptionally high, and the judging panel had a very challenging task to compile the list of finalists. We are now looking forward to a fantastic Awards evening next month, when we will come together to celebrate the diverse range and scale of women-led businesses which are starting up and thriving across Scotland.”

The WES Awards 2023 finalists are as follows:

Start-up Business of the Year, sponsored by Business Gateway

Bevan O’Daly – Bawn Textiles

Chloe Oswald – Chocolatia

Alisha Fuller-Armah – Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms

Gemma Stuart – Gutsy Health

Rosie Davie – Rosie Davie Physiotherapy

Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by RBS

Julie Kennedy – Mocha Jaks

Nathalie Agnew – Muckle Media

Victoria Nicol – My Language Connection

Sophia Razif – The Power Within Training

Lynn Mann – Supernature Oils

Outstanding Business of the Year, sponsored by HFL

Dr Yemeni Otaru – Dogaru

Emma Marley – Hickory

Nathalie Agnew – Muckle Media

Emma Macdonald – The Tartan Blanket Company

Inspiring Leader of the Year

Ann Johnson – Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

Claire Doris – Cumulus Oncology

Julie Begbie – Happy Side Hustle

Heather Matthews – Little’s Chauffeur Drive

Sacha Woolham – The Strategy Collective

Funded Business of the Year, sponsored by N4 Partners

Nicola Kennedy – Heero Technologies

Dan McGarty – MI:RNA

Celia Davies – Omanos Analytics

Karen Robinson – Three Robins

Resilient Business of the Year

Danielle McKinnon – Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC

Mette Bailie – Freja Designer Dressmaking

Heather Matthews – Little’s Chauffeur Drive

Donna Cuthbertson – Orkney Dance and Fitness

Rhiannon Louden – Small Fish Brand Co

Susie Black – Susie Black Fitness

Jenny Storey – The Academy

Embracing Technology Business

Lesley Landels – Love Scottish

Celia Davies – Omanos Analytics

Pooja Katara – SENSEcity

Anne Widdop – The Virtual Reality Hive

Caroline Laurenson – TL Tech

Net-Zero Business of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Enterprise

Antoinette Fionda-Douglas – Beira

Martha Bytof – Dear Green Coffee Roasters

Kirsty Maguire – Kirsty Maguire Architect

Jane Stewart – Topolytics

Kristen Hunter – Whisky Frames

Business to Watch, sponsored by HFL

Kimberley Mackenzie – GlykoGlen

Nicola Kennedy – Heero Technologies

Dan McGarty – MI:RNA

Rosie Davie – Rosie Davie Physiotherapy

Purpose-Led Business of the Year

Emma Sithole – BE United Trading

Kirsty Ritchie – Mind & Missions

Kirsty Lunn – Molke

Carolyn McNamara – My Academic Family

Zara Janjua – Scottistani Productions