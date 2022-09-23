Female business-leaders recognised as Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards 2022 shortlist revealed
Female business-leaders have been recognised in the shortlist for the Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES) Awards 2022, comprising 47 finalists across ten categories, following an “unprecedented” number of entries.
WES says the list features names from across Scotland, with categories for firms including Start-up Business of the Year, Outstanding Business of the Year, and Net-Zero Business of the Year.
Also among the categories is Inspiring Leader of the Year, whose contenders comprise Rachael Brown of Future Economy Company, Allison Harrison of Hot Yoga Edinburgh, Poonam Gupta of PG Paper Company, Dr Marie Macklin of The Halo Urban Regeneration Company, and Gillian Crawford of Wow (Scotland).
Ms Crawford, who is also a contender in the Embracing Technology category via Wow (Scotland), said: “Our whole team is absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted… Having transitioned my jewellery brand Lily Blanche from a traditional [business-to-consumer] company to a pure-play ecommerce business, I am enthusiastic about the benefits of embracing ecommerce to close the gender enterprise gap.”
The Awards are being supported by Business Gateway, Royal Bank of Scotland, HFL Holistic Financial Leadership, British Business Bank and Scottish Enterprise, and the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in the Voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday October 27.
Carolyn Currie, chief executive of WES, commented: “Our last Awards were in 2019, so it is especially important for us to be back in 2022, recognising the impressive achievements of Scotland’s businesswomen.
"Even more so as WES is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Many women-led businesses have adapted or sourced new means of funding during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and, as such, they are powerful role models for other women who want to start and grow businesses.
“Both the volume and the calibre of entries for the Awards were exceptionally high and the judging panel had a very challenging task to compile the list of finalists. We are looking forward to a fantastic Awards evening next month, when we can shine a spotlight on the myriad of impressive women-led businesses across Scotland.”
WES recently called for an acceleration of efforts to release untapped female economic potential after it hosted a conference in which an entrepreneurship expert raised concerns about initiatives that are not far-reaching enough.
The full shortlist is as follows:
Start-up Business of the Year, sponsored by Business Gateway
Agate Kuzmina – AKCC Co
Daria Filichkina – AstroAgency
Tiffany Wood – Dyneval
Clara Doran – Noggin Braincare
Sophie Downes – Sophie Downes
Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland
Lesley Fordyce – AAB Consulting
Claire Donnelly – Aspire Industrial Services
Jaclyn Robinson – Jaclyn Robinson Property Solutions
Poonam Gupta – PG Paper Company
Outstanding Business of the Year, sponsored by HFL Holistic Financial Leadership
Karen Somerville – Angels’ Share Glass
Emma Reid – Ergo Law
Jennifer Mackenzie – The TEFL Org
Jennifer Robertson – Spey
Inspiring Leader of the Year
Rachael Brown – Future Economy Company
Allison Harrison – Hot Yoga Edinburgh
Poonam Gupta – PG Paper Company
Dr Marie Macklin – The Halo Urban Regeneration Company
Gillian Crawford – Wow (Scotland)
Funded Business of the Year, sponsored by British Business Bank
Jo Chidley – Beauty Kitchen UK
Claudia Freigang – Hearing Diagnostics
Carmel Reilly – Neurocentrx Pharma
Adaptive Business of the Year
Rachael Brown – Future Economy Company
Allison Harrison – Hot Yoga Edinburgh
Juliet Ibhanesebhor – Sap-kreations
Anna White – ScotlandShop
Ruby Sweeney – The Events Hub
Susan Cohen – The Wee Book Company
Embracing Technology Business of the Year, sponsored by HFL Holistic Financial Leadership
Lesley Landels – Love Scottish
Fiona Chambers – SV24-7 Vending
Dr Mhairi Towler – Vivomotion
Gillian Crawford – Wow (Scotland)
Net-Zero Business of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Enterprise
Jo Chidley – Beauty Kitchen UK
Jeanette Forbes – Blue Gentoo
Jane Stewart – Topolytics
Kristen Hunter – Whisky Frames
Collaborative Champion of the Year
Karen Somerville – Angels’ Share Glass
Kirsteen Stewart – Kirsteen Stewart
Christine Esson – Scottish Business Network
Purpose-Led Business of the Year
Kerry Anderson – Brave Strong Beautiful
Kirsty Thomson – Circle Scotland CIC (The Circle)
Kirsty Lunn – Molke
Pheona Matovu – Radiant and Brighter Community Interest Company
Rowan Morrison – Rationale
Susan Cohen – The Wee Book Company
