Glasgow-based translation agency My Language Connection (MLC) is expanding to Dubai, saying this marks the first of many strategic international moves enabling it to support its ambitious growth plans.

The firm, which started out in 2017, is establishing a base in the Dubai Silicon Oasis freezone, which is billed as the only technology park in the region that provides both a living and working integrated community.

MLC said the move comes after milestones such as being a Scottish Edge winner in 2019, and seeing turnover reach seven figures, up by 44 per cent in the past year alone, and having now grown to a network of more than 1,200 translators worldwide plus increasing the Glasgow team by a fifth in 2022.

Founder and MD Victoria Nicol, who was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at this year’s Scottish Business Women’s Awards, pointed out that it was involved in creating awareness as part of the Covid England Explained campaign with its We Are Magpie client partnership among other language projects involving small and medium-size firms and blue-chip organisations.

The firm says the expansion into the UAE opens up new opportunities in key sectors. Picture: contributed.

She added that the firm works with clients all over the world across a range of technical industries, and it is striving to become one of the recognised leading boutique language service providers internationally for the medical and technical industries.

Ms Nicol also said: “This overseas expansion gives us a physical presence in the UAE, allows us to develop our existing relationships with [Asia-Pacific] clients, and opens up new opportunities in key sectors with an on-the-ground presence.

“We already have a strong foothold in Dubai, with existing partners in various sectors. This move will support our projected growth in the medical and technical industries and create in-roads in oil and gas, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and marketing and media among other key sectors.”

