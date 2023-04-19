Dundee start-up gains six-figure backing for app aimed at cutting energy bills

The firm, which was founded last year, has received the financial support from The TriCapital Syndicate LLP, Scottish Enterprise and Mint Ventures. The start-up has developed an app aimed at guiding homeowners through the entire retrofit journey while helping them overcome the “multitude of barriers and complex guidance” encountered when trying to reduce their energy bills.

Nicola Kennedy, chief executive of Heero Technologies, said: “Hitting the government’s net zero targets requires a major improvement in the energy performance of the UK’s housing stock and our technology has a leading role to play. Our app helps homeowners and landlords seamlessly and conveniently navigate home energy efficiency improvements via their smartphone. We are thrilled to welcome TriCapital, Scottish Enterprise and Mint Ventures to our investor base. The combined investment from these three exciting new partners will support our determination to accelerate the adoption of energy efficiency technology and realise our vision of equipping homeowners with the knowledge and tools to make net zero homes a reality.”

Alongside the investment, Heero Technologies announced it had signed its first customer, a “nationally recognised building society”, which will see the app rolled out to some 350,000 users.

Gillian Fleming, chief executive of Mint Ventures, said: “Inclusivity is an essential element of innovation and Heero Technologies is a perfect example of a young, ambitious, woman-led business providing much needed accessible information for consumers to manage their home energy.”