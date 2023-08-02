From humble beginnings, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has become one of Europe’s most popular events after dazzling audiences for three quarters of a century. Here’s what you should know about the 2024 edition

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week Scotland welcomes the opening night of the Edinburgh Tattoo, which will run from Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 24. Much like the Edinburgh Festival Fringe or the International Festival, this annual event has emerged as one of Scotland’s most famous as it dazzles thousands of guests from around the world.

Staged on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, this high-energy showcase thrills audiences with its world famous mix of music and dance coupled with a military display. As a land with a decorated history of hard fought battles, castle conquests and legendary kings, it comes as no surprise that Scotland has a long military history that is intertwined with the origins of this performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From its humble beginnings to its celebrated status today, here is an overview of the 2024 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

“Identical twins, Sergeants Peter and James Muir, led as the Scots pipe and drum majors at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.” | Submitted

What are the dates for the 2024 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo? How do I get tickets?

The Tattoo is running from Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 24. Tickets are available online from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s official website or by calling the box office on +44 (0) 131 225 1188. The phonelines for the box office are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4:30pm.

Tickets remain available for most days of the Tattoo, although there is limited availability for a host of the performances.

How much are tickets?

The price of individual tickets ranges from £40 to £970, depending on the seating section chosen. The seating tiers immediately in front of the Tattoo stage - near the castle entrance - are typically among the highest in price, given the uninterrupted view of the spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What times are Tattoo performances?

From Monday to Friday, the performance starts at 9:30pm. On Saturdays, as well as specifically on Friday, August 9, there are two shows - one at 6:15pm and the other starting from 9:30pm.

What is a military tattoo?

In short, a military tattoo is a display by armed forces i.e., a military performance. From its origins that take us back to 1949, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has become one of the most famous worldwide. At the event, audiences are treated to a spectacular performance by the British Armed Forces and international military.

Other cultural bands feature too and the atmosphere is ignited by a majestic selection of music, projections and fireworks.

Why is a military tattoo so called?

Unlike the famous ink tattoos associated with the Picts (Scotland’s ancestors) in this context a ‘tattoo’ refers to something totally different. It is said to originate from the Dutch phrase “doe den tap toe” which means “turn off the taps”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The phrase was used to signal to 17th century tavern owners to stop serving drinks so the soldiers could go to sleep. This was later adopted by the British army who would use it to get their soldiers to return to barracks after their regiment’s drum corps signalled to do so.

“The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has delighted audiences at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade for more than 70 years, since the first event took place in 1950, pictured.” | Submitted

History of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Edinburgh held a modest event known as “Something about a Soldier” in 1949. It was created to portray the support of the city’s International Festival by the army. The event took place at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens which can still be found resting below Edinburgh Castle today.

In 1950, the first Edinburgh Tattoo took place and it attracted an audience of one hundred thousand people over twenty performances. The final one was attended by Queen Elizabeth and HRH Princess Margaret. It only became known as the “Royal” Tattoo after the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II added the prestige to the title to celebrate sixty decades of the showcase.

Fittingly, her majesty’s body lay at rest at St Giles’ Church in Edinburgh after she passed away in the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. Fireworks were used at the first production of the show and have been kept as a tradition to mark the finale of each show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where does the tattoo take place?

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo takes place on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade where a grandstand with a capacity of around 8,800 seats is built. The event concludes with a march down the Royal Mile which runs through the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Be warned that umbrellas are not permitted at the event and Scottish weather is notoriously rainy. | via Canva Pro

Weather forecast for the tattoo

According to the Weather Atlas: “The month with the most rainfall is August, when the rain falls for 21.3 days and typically aggregates up to 70mm (2.76") of precipitation.”

Scottish weather is famously rainy (there are over 100 Scottish words for “rain”) and the tattoo has never been cancelled on account of that so be sure to bring warm and waterproof clothes. Furthermore, don’t forget that umbrellas are not permitted as they may hurt other guests or obstruct their views.

Traditional Highland dancers are always present at the Edinburgh Tattoo. Every year, they dazzle audiences with their impressive talent in this beloved Scottish dance form. | Submitted

Who is performing in 2024?

The office site for the Edinburgh Tattoo states: “The 2024 show, Journeys, will transport guests on a cultural adventure, uniting our military heritage, Scottish tradition, and an international cast. With the Royal Navy as Lead Service, our show will have a strong maritime theme with performances by exceptionally talented performers representing countries with strong nautical connections.”

Here is the full line-up:

The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines

Pipes and Drums of 1st Battalion Scots Guards

1st Battalion Irish Guards Drums and Pipes

Pipes and Drums of the Royal Gurkha Rifles

Combined Pipes and Drums of The Royal Tank Regiment and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums

The Citadel Pipes and Drums

Australian Federal Police Pipes and Drums

Brisbane Boys’ College Pipes and Drums

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Fiddlers

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes

Majesticks Drum Corps

United States Sea Service Band, United States Navy Ceremonial Guard

Teamwork Arts India