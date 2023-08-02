Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2024 - tickets, dates, times and prices explained
This week Scotland welcomes the opening night of the Edinburgh Tattoo, which will run from Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 24. Much like the Edinburgh Festival Fringe or the International Festival, this annual event has emerged as one of Scotland’s most famous as it dazzles thousands of guests from around the world.
Staged on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, this high-energy showcase thrills audiences with its world famous mix of music and dance coupled with a military display. As a land with a decorated history of hard fought battles, castle conquests and legendary kings, it comes as no surprise that Scotland has a long military history that is intertwined with the origins of this performance.
From its humble beginnings to its celebrated status today, here is an overview of the 2024 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
What are the dates for the 2024 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo? How do I get tickets?
The Tattoo is running from Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 24. Tickets are available online from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s official website or by calling the box office on +44 (0) 131 225 1188. The phonelines for the box office are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4:30pm.
Tickets remain available for most days of the Tattoo, although there is limited availability for a host of the performances.
How much are tickets?
The price of individual tickets ranges from £40 to £970, depending on the seating section chosen. The seating tiers immediately in front of the Tattoo stage - near the castle entrance - are typically among the highest in price, given the uninterrupted view of the spectacle.
What times are Tattoo performances?
From Monday to Friday, the performance starts at 9:30pm. On Saturdays, as well as specifically on Friday, August 9, there are two shows - one at 6:15pm and the other starting from 9:30pm.
What is a military tattoo?
In short, a military tattoo is a display by armed forces i.e., a military performance. From its origins that take us back to 1949, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has become one of the most famous worldwide. At the event, audiences are treated to a spectacular performance by the British Armed Forces and international military.
Other cultural bands feature too and the atmosphere is ignited by a majestic selection of music, projections and fireworks.
Why is a military tattoo so called?
Unlike the famous ink tattoos associated with the Picts (Scotland’s ancestors) in this context a ‘tattoo’ refers to something totally different. It is said to originate from the Dutch phrase “doe den tap toe” which means “turn off the taps”.
The phrase was used to signal to 17th century tavern owners to stop serving drinks so the soldiers could go to sleep. This was later adopted by the British army who would use it to get their soldiers to return to barracks after their regiment’s drum corps signalled to do so.
History of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Edinburgh held a modest event known as “Something about a Soldier” in 1949. It was created to portray the support of the city’s International Festival by the army. The event took place at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens which can still be found resting below Edinburgh Castle today.
In 1950, the first Edinburgh Tattoo took place and it attracted an audience of one hundred thousand people over twenty performances. The final one was attended by Queen Elizabeth and HRH Princess Margaret. It only became known as the “Royal” Tattoo after the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II added the prestige to the title to celebrate sixty decades of the showcase.
Fittingly, her majesty’s body lay at rest at St Giles’ Church in Edinburgh after she passed away in the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. Fireworks were used at the first production of the show and have been kept as a tradition to mark the finale of each show.
Where does the tattoo take place?
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo takes place on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade where a grandstand with a capacity of around 8,800 seats is built. The event concludes with a march down the Royal Mile which runs through the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.
Weather forecast for the tattoo
According to the Weather Atlas: “The month with the most rainfall is August, when the rain falls for 21.3 days and typically aggregates up to 70mm (2.76") of precipitation.”
Scottish weather is famously rainy (there are over 100 Scottish words for “rain”) and the tattoo has never been cancelled on account of that so be sure to bring warm and waterproof clothes. Furthermore, don’t forget that umbrellas are not permitted as they may hurt other guests or obstruct their views.
Who is performing in 2024?
The office site for the Edinburgh Tattoo states: “The 2024 show, Journeys, will transport guests on a cultural adventure, uniting our military heritage, Scottish tradition, and an international cast. With the Royal Navy as Lead Service, our show will have a strong maritime theme with performances by exceptionally talented performers representing countries with strong nautical connections.”
Here is the full line-up:
- The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines
- Pipes and Drums of 1st Battalion Scots Guards
- 1st Battalion Irish Guards Drums and Pipes
- Pipes and Drums of the Royal Gurkha Rifles
- Combined Pipes and Drums of The Royal Tank Regiment and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry
- The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums
- The Citadel Pipes and Drums
- Australian Federal Police Pipes and Drums
- Brisbane Boys’ College Pipes and Drums
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums
- The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Dancers
- The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Fiddlers
- The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes
- Majesticks Drum Corps
- United States Sea Service Band, United States Navy Ceremonial Guard
- Teamwork Arts India
For any other questions relating to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo including its history or 2023 performance details, check out the event’s official website which has a convenient FAQ page.
