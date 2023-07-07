These are Scotsman readers’ favourite Scottish castles, but with so much competition it’s impossible to choose a ‘best’ one.

Tour Scotland reports that the country “is home to more than 1,500 castles, each of which has a distinct appearance and design that symbolises the history of the nation.”

Scottish castles and Scottish clans go hand in hand as these seats of power were at the heart of ruthless battles fought between factions seeking to protect or conquer land.

Our heritage is filled with stories about these fortresses and, much like place names in Scotland, many Castle names reflect our linguistic heritage too e.g., Inveraray Castle stems from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Inbhir Aora’ meaning “mouth of the Aray”.

Naturally, given their immense beauty, many Scottish castles have also appeared in films and TV shows like Outlander or James Bond. So, we asked our Scotsman readers what their favourite castle in Scotland was and received hundreds of answers, here’s twenty-five of them.

1 . Dunnottar Castle Dunnottar Castle can be found on a rocky outcrop in Aberdeenshire, just one and a half miles south of Stonehaven. The 160ft rock is surrounded by the North Sea which made it a well-defended fortress. Photo: DigitalEchos via Canva Pro

2 . Urquhart Castle Urquhart Castle now sits as a ruin on the banks of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. It is known for being one of the great settlements taken by the English when King Edward I invaded in 1296. Photo: Alisha Bube on Canva Pro

3 . Eilean Donan This castle rests at the meeting point of Lochs Alsh, Long and Duich, very close to the village of Dornie. The name which means "Island of Donan" is said to be connected to the 6th century Irish Saint Bishop Donan. Photo: Nick Fox via Canva Pro

4 . Stirling Castle Stirling Castle, situated in the city of Stirling, is one of the largest castles in Scotland and considered one of the most important historically. It was a favoured location of the Stewart Kings and Queens. Photo: theasis via Canva Pro