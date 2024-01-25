Brit Awards 2024: Here's how you can vote for your favourite artist to win

You can vote for acts such as Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris during to win a BRIT Award. Image: Getty

Since the first ceremony was held in 1977, there have been many changes to how the Brit Awards work.

From gendered categories being scrapped to the end of awards such as Classical Soloist Album, it's safe to say that the Brits aren't afraid to adapt to changing times.

Bring Me the Horizon have been nominated for best Best alternative/rock act at the 2024 Brit Awards.

As such, fan voting was introduced in 2019 - then abolished - and brought back in 2022 when four new categories were introduced with the winners to be decided by public vote.

And for 2024, there are now five categories which will see the winner decided by fan vote. Here's everything you need to know about Brit Awards voting.

Which Brit Award categories can I vote for?

The shortlisted nominees and overall winners of the majority of awards up for grabs are decided by the BRIT Awards Voting Academy; a panel made up of around 1,200 people who work in the UK music industry.

However, with the genre award category it is the fans at home who get decide which of the nominees are worthy of winning an award.

For 2024 there are five categories the public can vote for: Alternative/Rock Act; Dance Act; Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act; Pop Act; and R&B Act.

Brit Awards 2024: How to vote

Public voting for the 2024 Brits will be held exclusively through Instagram from 12 noon on Thursday, February 1 until 6pm on Thursday, February 15.

There are two ways that fans will be able to get involved on social media, with each act receiving their own corresponding hashtags.

Vote by comment

The first way that fans can vote is by heading to the Brits Instagram page on February 1st. When votes open, there will be an individual Reel posted for each of the five categories as well as a pinned carousel post.

All fans need to do is comment on the correct category post with the hashtag of the artist they are voting for. For example, those looking to vote for the Best alternative/rock act should find the corresponding post and comment using the Brits-specific hashtag like #BRITsVoteBMTH.

Doing this counts for one vote.

Vote by Reel

Alternatively, fans can register a vote by making their own Reel on Instagram. The short form video must tag the Brits official account (@BRITs) and include the hashtag for the act being voted for.

The Reel must be posted using a public profile for the vote, which will count for five votes, to be registered.

Which nominees can I vote for?

Here are all the acts you can vote for.

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

CasIsDead - #BRITsVoteCASISDEAD

Central Cee - #BRITsVoteCentralCee

Dave - #BRITsVoteDave

J Hus - #BRITsVoteJHus

Little Simz - #BRITsVoteLittleSimz

Dance Act

Barry Can't Swim - #BRITsVoteBarry

Becky Hill - #BRITsVoteBeckyHill

Calvin Harris - #BRITsVoteCalvinDance

Fred again.. - #BRITsVoteFredAgain

Romy - #BRITsVoteRomy

Pop Act

Calvin Harris - #BRITsVoteCalvinPop

Charli XCX - #BRITsVoteCharliXCX

Dua Lipa - #BRITsVoteDuaLipa

Olivia Dean - #BRITsVoteOliviaDean

Raye - #BRITsVoteRAYEPop

R&B Act

Cleo Sol - #BRITsVoteCleoSol

Jorja Smith - #BRITsVoteJorjaSmith

Mahalia - #BRITsVoteMahalia

Raye - #BRITsVoteRAYERnB

Sault - #BRITsVoteSault