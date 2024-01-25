Calvin Harris is one of four Scottish acts to be nominated for Brit Awards this year.

First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.

The 2024 will be the 44th time the awards have been held and will take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, March 2.

For the first time the number of nominees in the British Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year awards have been increased from five to ten, while the British Pop/R&B Act category has been split into two awards - British Pop Act and British R&B Act.

The nominations are now released, with Raye breaking the record for most nominations with seven nods.

And there are plenty of Scottish artists up for awards too - here they are, along with the nominations in full.

What Scottish acts have been nominated?

Edinburgh-based Young Fathers have followed up their Mercury Music Prize nomination and Scottish Album of the Year Award win for fourth album 'Heavy Heavy' with three Brit nominations for Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Meanwhile chart-topping producer, singer and songwriter Calvin Harris, who grew up in Dumfries, also has a hattrick on nominations. He's up for Song of the Year for 'Miracle' - a collaboration with Ellie Goulding - as well as Best Dance Act and Best Pop Act.

Lewis Capaldi, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in West Lothian, has a single nomination, with 'Wish You The Best' up for Best Song.

And up-and-coming Edinburgh-born songwriter and producer Barry Can't Swim has earned his first Brit nomination for Best Dance Act after releasing his debut album 'When Will We Land' in the second half of 2023.

Nominations in full

Here are all the shortlists for the Brit Awards 2024:

Artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Album of the year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar

Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Best new artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

International artist of the year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song of the year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - Greedy

Tyla - Water

Best alternative/rock act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

CasIsDead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Rising star