Brit Awards 2024: Nominations in full and all the Scottish artists up for an award - including Young Fathers
The countdown to the biggest night of the year for British music is on.
First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.
The 2024 will be the 44th time the awards have been held and will take place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, March 2.
For the first time the number of nominees in the British Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year awards have been increased from five to ten, while the British Pop/R&B Act category has been split into two awards - British Pop Act and British R&B Act.
The nominations are now released, with Raye breaking the record for most nominations with seven nods.
And there are plenty of Scottish artists up for awards too - here they are, along with the nominations in full.
What Scottish acts have been nominated?
Edinburgh-based Young Fathers have followed up their Mercury Music Prize nomination and Scottish Album of the Year Award win for fourth album 'Heavy Heavy' with three Brit nominations for Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Alternative/Rock Act.
Meanwhile chart-topping producer, singer and songwriter Calvin Harris, who grew up in Dumfries, also has a hattrick on nominations. He's up for Song of the Year for 'Miracle' - a collaboration with Ellie Goulding - as well as Best Dance Act and Best Pop Act.
Lewis Capaldi, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in West Lothian, has a single nomination, with 'Wish You The Best' up for Best Song.
And up-and-coming Edinburgh-born songwriter and producer Barry Can't Swim has earned his first Brit nomination for Best Dance Act after releasing his debut album 'When Will We Land' in the second half of 2023.
Nominations in full
Here are all the shortlists for the Brit Awards 2024:
Artist of the year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Group of the year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle
- Young Fathers
Album of the year
- Blur - The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz - No Thank You
- Raye - My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
- Central Cee - Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
- Kenya Grace - Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
- Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
- Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Best new artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
- Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International song of the year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner - Daylight
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy - Giving Me
- Libianca - People
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema - Calm Down
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Tate McRae - Greedy
- Tyla - Water
Best alternative/rock act
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- CasIsDead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
- Barry Can't Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred again..
- Romy
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye
- Sault
Rising star
- Winners: The Last Dinner Party
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
