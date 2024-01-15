Music review: Bring Me The Horizon, Hydro, Glasgow

Bring Me The Horizon haven’t had their troubles to seek in recent years, but on the evidence of their current tour they should surely now get the credit they deserve, writes Graham Falk

Bring Me The Horizon, Hydro, Glasgow *****

It has been some journey for Oli Sykes and co over the last two decades. Exploding into the public consciousness back in 2006, the floppy fringed Sykes was a poster boy for British metal, although some critics suggested his band were style over substance.

Fast-forward to the present day and BMTH have transformed themselves into one of the most inventive, genre-defying bands on the planet. As for Sykes, while he may yelp a little bit more, he has become heavy metal’s very own version of Harry Styles – eye-catching, creative and impossible to ignore.

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon. PIC: AFP via Getty Images

Leading up to their current UK tour, the turbulence that has followed BMTH throughout their career was still evident. New album NeXT geN has been heavily delayed, and the band recently parted ways with key member Jordan Fish.

However, if there were any lingering doubts over the Sheffield metal act’s future the opening trifecta of songs DArkSide, Empire (Let Them Sing) and MANTRA quickly allayed any concerns. Every track sounded massive, and the music was matched by a stage show that was as unique as it was jaw-dropping. With dancers in bio-hazard get up led by a computerised Resident Evil-esque woman named Eve, not to mention an eye-catching frontman, BMTH are offering audiences a show like no other right now.

With the night coming to a close, the audience were treated to an orchestral version of the song Doomed, complete with a video montage that showcased the various challenges the band have faced in their career, including drug addiction, constant online criticism and various personal issues.