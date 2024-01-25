The 2024 Brit Awards are fast approaching, with the nominees finally having been revealed.

Scottish artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Young Fathers and Barry Can’t Swim are among those up for awards, with singer-songwriter Raye up for a record-breaking seven awards in a single year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been several changes for 2024, with the introduction of the new R&B Act category as well as an increase in the number of nominees for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year. In addition, as part of the 44th Brit Awards the public will be able to decide the winners in five categories through a public voting system.

Raye has broken BRITs records with seven nominations in one year. Image: Getty

For the second year in a row, the star-studded awards ceremony will take place on a Saturday night with a primetime television slot secured for those at home to enjoy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Brit Awards, from where to watch to how to vote.

When are the Brit Awards 2024?

The 2024 Brit Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 2 at The O2 arena in London.

Where to watch the 2024 Brit Awards

If you are in the UK, you can watch the Brits live on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, March 2 with timings still to be confirmed.

Last year there was additional red carpet coverage available on ITV2 and live streams across social media, with international audiences able to tune in via YouTube.

Who is performing at the Brits 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far Dua Lipa is the only performer to have been announced for the 2024 Brit Awards, though others will soon follow.

Harry Styles was among last year's performers alongside Wet Leg, Lewis Capaldi and David Guetta.

Dua Lipa, a previous Brit winner, will perform during the 2024 ceremony.

Who is hosting the Brit Awards?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only the nominees and first performer have been confirmed at this stage, so there has been no word yet on who will host the 2024 ceremony.

The 2023 ceremony was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, who also played host in 2022.

Who designed the 2024 Brit Award?

Visual artist Rachel Jones is responsible for designing this year’s Brit statuette, which features Britannia; the female personification of Britain.

The award is redesigned each year and has been since 2011, with previous designers including Vivienne Westwood, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Anish Kapoor.

Jones, an acclaimed artist who has been described as "the most interesting abstract painter working today", completed her BA Fine Art at Glasgow School of Art in 2013 and an MA Fine Art at the Royal Academy Schools, London, in 2019.

You can help decide winners by voting

Across five categories – Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act – the public can get involved and vote for their favourite artists through social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting will be open from Thursday, February 1 until Thursday, February 15 2024.

2024 nominees

Raye leads the pack with seven nominations, including artist of the year, best new artist, pop act, R&B act, album of the year, and two songs of the year. Other heavily nominated artists include Central Cee and J Hus - both nominated for four awards - with Scottish band Young Fathers up for three awards.