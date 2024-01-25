Eddi Reader is the only Scot to have won both the Brit for Best British Album Best British Single - with her band Fairground Attraction.

First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.

This year four Scots - Young Fathers, Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi and Barry Can't Swim - have received nominations.

But only six Scottish acts have won one of the 'big two' awards for best British album or single. And, yes, we know that Dire Straits' (Best Album, 1987) singer Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow, but his band are generally considered to be English.

Fairground Attraction

Eddi Reader's group reigned supreme in 1989 and remain the only Scottish act to have won Best British Album and Best British Single in the same year - for 'The First of a Million Kisses' and 'Perfect' respectively. She also won Best British Female Solo Artist in 1995.

Annie Lennox

Former Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox has won an impressive eight Brits, including Best British Female Artist six times, but only has one for best British album or single - in 1993 for her album 'Diva', which produced hit single 'Why'.

Travis

Fran Healy's group were at the height of their powers in 1999, enjoying huge worldwide hit singles with 'Why Does It Always Rain on Me?', 'Turn' and 'Driftwood'. The number one record they came from, 'The Man Who', won the 2000 Brit for Best British Album.

Emeli Sandé

Raised in the Aberdeenshire town of Aflord, Emeli Sandé's debut 'Our Version of Events' won the Brit for Best British Album in 2013, adding to her Critics' Choice award the year before. She was also awarded British Female Solo Artist.

Calvin Harris

Dumfries-born producer, singer and songwriter Calvin Harris has been nominated for 14 Brit Awards but has only ever converted two into wins. He needed the help of Dua Lipa for his Best British Single trophy of 2019, for their song 'One Kiss'.

Lewis Capaldi

