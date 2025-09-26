It may only be September but thoughts are already turning to next summer’s music festivals , with Primavera and Bearded Theory having already announced their full lineups.

With Glastonbury on a fallow year in 2026 all eyes will be on the other big British music festivals, with Download expected to make a first announcement in the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile in Scotland the organisers of TRNSMT haven’t even announced dates for the Glasgow festival - keeping fans waiting.

Arguably the biggest event of the year in the UK will be The Reading and Leeds Festivals, which will take place from August 27-30.

Dating back to 1961, when it was known as the National Jazz Festival, the event was first only held in Reading but since 1999 encompasses twin festivals taking place over the same weekend with a near-identical lineup.

The Reading part is held at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading, while the Leeds portion is held in Bramham Park, near Wetherby.

Many of the biggest names in music have headlined over the years, including Nirvana , Oasis , Blur, Fall Out Boy, Metallica, The Cure, Guns N’ Roses , Beastie Boys and Pink Floyd.

Here are the 13 acts who are rumoured to be entering the festival’s roll of honour next year.

1 . The Cure The Cure have already been announced as headliners for Barcelona's Primavera Sounds music festival so will clearly be on the festival trail next year. Robert Smith clearly had fun guesting with Olivia Rodrigo at this year's Glastonbury and his band would be a popular choice for Reading and Leeds.

2 . Muse Muse have headlined Reading and Leeds no fewer than three time - in 2006, 2011, and 2017. The timings for a fourth stage -closing set could work for 2026 - they revealed new single 'Unravelling' in June and are expected to release their tenth studio album in the first half of next year. It'd certainly promise to be a spectacular show, with Matt Bellamy not known for his low-key performances. There will be drones.

3 . BLACKPINK The Reading and Leeds festival have branched out into pop in recent year - for example Chappell Roan's stunning performance this year - and so expect at least one of the headliners to be on the poppier end of the spectrum. The most frequently-suggested act are South Korean girl group superstars BLACKPINK. They apparently have a 'mini album' set for release by the end of 2025, which will be their first new material since 2022.