Radiohead are back - with five four-night live residencies in London, Copenhagen, Bologna, Berlin and Madrid this November and December.
Formed in Oxfordshire in 1985, the band found fame with 1993 debut album Pablo Honey and its worldwide hit single Creep.
Their next two albums, The Bends and OK Computer, are regularly included in critical lists of the best albums of all time and include such classic songs as Karma Police, My Iron Lung, Fake Plastic Trees, No Surprises and Paranoid Android.
Since then there have been six more albums, most recently 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, all of which have been lauded.
They last toured in 2018 but since then all the band members have been busy with their own musical projects.
There’s expected to be huge demand for the upcoming live shows - you can find out how to bag tickets here.
Sadly Scotland isn’t include in the tour and the band have said there are no plans to announce extra dates.
So we’re cheering ourselves up by looking back at Radiohead’s last show in Scotland - at the first ever TRNSMT music festival at Glasgow Green on July 7, 2017.
Here are 14 pictures of the gig, and the full setlist.
Radiohead played:
Let Down
Lucky
Ful Stop
15 Step
Myxomatosis
There There
All I Need
Pyramid Song
Everything in Its Right Place
Reckoner
Bloom
Identikit
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Idioteque
The Numbers
Bodysnatchers
2 + 2 = 5
Daydreaming
No Surprises
Lotus Flower
Paranoid Android
Fake Plastic Trees
Nude
The Bends
Karma Police