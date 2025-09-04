Radiohead are back - with five four-night live residencies in London, Copenhagen, Bologna, Berlin and Madrid this November and December.

Formed in Oxfordshire in 1985, the band found fame with 1993 debut album Pablo Honey and its worldwide hit single Creep.

Their next two albums, The Bends and OK Computer, are regularly included in critical lists of the best albums of all time and include such classic songs as Karma Police, My Iron Lung, Fake Plastic Trees, No Surprises and Paranoid Android.

Since then there have been six more albums, most recently 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, all of which have been lauded.

They last toured in 2018 but since then all the band members have been busy with their own musical projects.

There’s expected to be huge demand for the upcoming live shows - you can find out how to bag tickets here.

Sadly Scotland isn’t include in the tour and the band have said there are no plans to announce extra dates.

So we’re cheering ourselves up by looking back at Radiohead’s last show in Scotland - at the first ever TRNSMT music festival at Glasgow Green on July 7, 2017.

Here are 14 pictures of the gig, and the full setlist.

Radiohead played:

Let Down

Lucky

Ful Stop

15 Step

Myxomatosis

There There

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

Reckoner

Bloom

Identikit

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Idioteque

The Numbers

Bodysnatchers

2 + 2 = 5

Daydreaming

No Surprises

Lotus Flower

Paranoid Android

Fake Plastic Trees

Nude

The Bends

Karma Police

1 . Headliners Radiohead headlined the first ever TRNSMT music festival at Glasgow Green. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Replacement service The festival was a direct replacement for T in the Park. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dressed for success. A fan awaits Radiohead's arrival on stage. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales