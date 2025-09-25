First held in 2003, the Download Festival takes place in Donington Park, in Leicestershire, each year - with the biggest names in rock playing to a rawcous audience.
It belatedly took the place of the much-loved Monsters of Rock Festival, last held in the same venue in 1996.
Over the years it has had a string of high profile headliners over the years, including the like of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Metallica, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Kiss, Faith No More, and Guns N' Roses.
Last year saw Green Day, Sleep Token, and Korn close the three days on the main stage.
The first lineup announcement is set to be announced in October with the festival taking place from June 10-14.
Here are 12 bands that could be topping the bill - from near-certs to longshots.
1. My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance last headlined Download back in 2007 and would be a hugely popular name to welcome back - particularly since they are playing seminal album 'The Black Parade' in full. They have already announced a tour of the UK, but could perhaps be tempted to add one more date at Donington Park? | Getty Images
2. Linkin Park
Linkin Park are a band at the top of their game, currently on a global tour that will end in Australia in March. If there's any such think as a sure cert in festival programming (there's not) it's that they will be last on stage for one of the three days at Download 2026. They are a real festival favourite having played in 2004, 2007, 2011, and 2014. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio
3. Ghost
Grammy Award-winning metal band Ghost are another highly likely choice. Word has it that they were asked to play in 2025 but were unable to because of touring commitments. That tour was a huge commercial and critical success and their particular brand of theatricality would light up the Download stage. We can see them closing the whole festival on the Sunday. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Parkway Drive
Hugely popular in their native Australia - their last three albums went to number one - metalcore troublemakers Parkway Drive have plenty of form at Download. They first played in 2018, headlined in 2023, and performed a surprise secret set on the Dogtooth Stage in 2024. | Getty Images