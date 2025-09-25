2 . Linkin Park

Linkin Park are a band at the top of their game, currently on a global tour that will end in Australia in March. If there's any such think as a sure cert in festival programming (there's not) it's that they will be last on stage for one of the three days at Download 2026. They are a real festival favourite having played in 2004, 2007, 2011, and 2014. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio