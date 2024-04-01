Slash Hydro Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist and age restrictions
Shooting to fame as the lead guitarist of rock band Guns N' Roses, Slash is one of the most recognisable musicians in the world.
He's currently on tour with his band Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators - a project fronted by the Alter Bridge singer which has so far produced four albums.
And there's good news for Scottish fans, with a stop in Glasgow.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is Slash playing Glasgow?
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'The River Is Rising' tour on Wednesday, April 3.
Will there be a support act?
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will be supported by Mammoth WVH - an American rock band formed and fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of guitar great Eddie Van Halen.
What are the set times?
Doors open at 6.30pm, with Mammoth WVH expected to take to the stage at around 7.30pm. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will be playing from around 9pm, with the gig set to end by 11pm.
Are tickets still available?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig tickets are still available, price from £64.15 here.
Are there any age restrictions?
In the standing area you must be over the age of 14 to attend, and all under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Slash setlist?
Slash has pretty much been playing the same set throughout the tour so expect to hear most - if not all - of the following:
- The River Is Rising
- Driving Rain
- Halo
- Too Far Gone
- Back From Cali
- Whatever Gets You By
- C'est la vie
- Actions Speak Louder Than Words
- Always on the Run (Lenny Kravitz cover)
- Bent to Fly
- Avalon
- Spirit Love
- Don't Damn Me (Guns N’ Roses cover)
- Starlight
- Wicked Stone
- April Fool
- Fill My World
- Doctor Alibi
- You're a Lie
- World on Fire
- Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (Elton John cover)
- Anastasia
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.