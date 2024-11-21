TRNSMT 2025 Headliners: 12 acts we think could top the Glasgow Green bill - including Chappell Roan

The TRNSMT music festival will return to Glasgow Green from Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13, following the sell-out success of this year’s event - with tickets now on sale.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages.

The 2024 festival took place over the weekend, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headlining.

No acts have been announced yet, but here are a few that would very much fit the bill. Who would you like to see play.

Lana del Rey has only ever played a handful of gigs in the UK, including a date at Glasgow's SECC in 2013. She has professed a love of Glasgow though, having dated Kassidy frontman Barrie James O'Neill. When asked if she had a permanent home she said: "I don't have one...but when I have any time I go to Glasgow, that's where I'm happiest". It would be lovely to welcome her 'home' for TRNSMT 2025.

It's no secret that TRNSMT holds a special place in Lewis Capaldi's heart - he's appeared in various slots and stages at the festival on his march to global stardom. The Scottish singer has taken a step back from the spotlight of live performance to "adjust to the impact" of living with Tourette syndrome. A return to the stage he last headlined in 2022 would be the perfect live comeback.

Rumours of the Spice Girls reforming are rife - with a possible appearance at Glastonbury in 2025 mooted. If Baby, Posh, Scary, Ginger and Sporty do get back togther surely they'll play Scotland. The question is whether they would put on their own gig or play the county's biggest festival.