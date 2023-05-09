Presenter Graham Norton and actress Hannah Waddingham will be among the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest’s hosts in Liverpool.

Eurovision Song Contest presenters Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage during the first dress rehearsal for the first semi-final.

Eurovision 2023 will see the celebrated song contest return to the UK for the first time in 25 years.

Liverpool will play host to the competition on behalf of Ukraine, with 37 acts from around the world fighting for the title.

Mae Muller will represent the UK with the catchy tune, I Wrote A Song – but who will host this year’s event and can we expect to hear Graham Norton’s witty commentary?

Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest last year. The 2023 final will be held in Liverpool on May 13. Photo: Getty Images

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision 2023 presenters and hosts.

Who will present Eurovision 2023?

There is a stellar line up for this year’s event. Graham Norton, a staple of Eurovision in the UK, will host the Grand Final but with some additional help.

Joining him, and presenting the semi-finals, the BBC have snapped up actress Hannah Waddingham and presenter and singer Alesha Dixon alongside Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Hannah Waddingham is an Emmy Award-winning actress, best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. She is also an acclaimed musical theatre performer, who has been nominated for three Olivier Awards and recently hosted the 2023 ceremony.

Julia Sanina is best known as the front woman of the alternative rock band The Hardkiss, and has featured on Ukrainian television such as Dancing with the Stars and as a judge on X-Factor.

Alesha Dixon, who was in the chart-topping girl group Mis-Teeq, is an experienced TV presenter who has worked on shows such as The Greatest Dancer and Britain’s Got Talent.

Will Graham Norton provide commentary for Eurovision 2023?

To answer what is likely a burning question for Eurovision fans – yes, Graham Norton will be in the commentary box in Liverpool for the Grand Final – but it will be slightly different this year.

The Eurovision legend is pulling double duty and also presenting the Grand Final.

Commentary will be shared with actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc, with the duo taking turns providing their unique insight.

Norton has provided commentary for the event since Terry Wogan handed over the reins in 2008.

Who will provide semi-final commentary?

For the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, the semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Radio DJ Scott Mills and presenter Rylan will entertain UK audiences with their commentary during the first and second semi-finals on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May.

Alongside the usual Eurovision line up, there will be a number of additional Eurovision hosts.

How will Ukraine be represented by this year’s Eurovision hosts?

Since the UK is only hosting the annual Song Contest as a result of the war in Ukraine, the BBC will acknowledge this in a few different ways.

Alongside host Julia Sanina, Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the country’s Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, popping up throughout the show while also providing live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in the arena.

