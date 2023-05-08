The Eurovision Song Contest’s voting system has a reputation for being complicated – here’s how it works and the significant changes made for 2023.

Produced by the European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision attracts audiences not just from Europe but worldwide – and for the first time, viewers watching from eligible non-competing countries are also able to vote.

With three live shows, including the Grand Final, an already complicated voting system and new rules for 2023, here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision voting.

What are the Eurovision voting rules?

United Kingdom's Eurovision entrant Mae Muller at the National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome Party at St George's Hall, Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers from all participating countries can vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand finale on Saturday May 13.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text, via the Eurovision app or online. Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry, out of fairness.

The voting window lasts for only 15 minutes after the final artist has performed – so make sure you’re ready.

How are countries assigned points?

After each country has performed, two sets of points are then awarded.

The first 50% comes from the public – those at home who can vote for any country but their own.

The second half comes from each country’s professional jury. The jury is made up of five music industry professionals from that country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where ‘douze points’ comes in. A representative from each nation will appear on screen to announce the results of their country’s public vote. They will announce how many points have been awarded to each country, from one to 12, with 12 being the highest. Each country does this differently, and whether it’s with awkward jokes, strange outfits or technical delays, it usually leads to some fun moments.

Following the presentation of jury scores, the public’s points are then combined to provide the final scores for each song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s part of what makes the scoring system confusing – but also interesting, as jury scores and public votes can vary wildly, leading to last minute points upheavals.

What’s new about Eurovision 2023 voting?

One large change we’ve already mentioned for 2023 is the Rest of World vote. Viewers in non-participating countries will be able to cast votes for their favourite acts, which will then be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country.

It will be the first time this has happened in Eurovision’s almost 70-year history, and will give the public slightly more impact on the final vote.

However there is one other significant change for this year.

Instead of both the public and jury’s votes sending countries through to the Grand Final, only public votes will decide which acts qualify. Therefore, performers won’t have to face judges until they reach the grand finals.

Semi-final votes may only come from the countries who took part in that specific show, along with 2 or 3 of the ‘Big Five’ who are already in the Grand Final. And when the Grand Final arrives, voting is open to all participating countries.

Why do some countries not perform in the semi-finals?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the Grand Final, the majority of participating countries must face off stiff competition in the semi-finals.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, or the “Big Five” and their broadcasters, don’t need to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because they make the biggest financial contribution toward the organisation of the Contest each year.