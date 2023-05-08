Australia has been performing in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2015, but why is the land Down Under included in the competition and what would happen if they won?

The Eurovision Song Contest is a staple watch in households around the world and with this year’s competition taking place in Liverpool, there is an ever greater UK interest.

Though Ukraine won last year, as the runner-up the UK was selected to host the event for safety reasons due to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. Sam Ryder’s entry Space Man brought the UK its highest score since 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Eurovision 2023 just around the corner, we take a look at Australia’s participation in the competition.

Australia's 2023 Eurovision Song Contest representatives Voyager during the Liverpool Opening Ceremony Turquoise Carpet. Photo: Getty Images

Why is Australia in Eurovision?

The Eurovision Song Contest has been broadcast in Australia every year since 1983, with Aussie performers such as Olivia Newton John even taking part for other countries.

In 2015, to mark the competition’s 60th anniversary, they were officially invited to “join the party” after many years of appreciating the spectacle from afar.

Automatically reaching the Grand Final in their first – and what was supposed to be only appearance – Australia sent Guy Sebastian, best known for his song Battle Scars with Lupe Fiasco.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool.

However, Australia’s presence at Eurovision has been confirmed to last until 2023 – this year.

Has Australia won the Eurovision Song Contest?

Australia’s best place in Eurovision was 2016, with Dami Im’s Sound of Silence. The song scored second overall, after the Aussie came first in the semi-finals.

Singer Sheldon Riley performs on behalf of Australia during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2015, when their participation was still a one-off, Australia automatically made it through to the finals as a special guest. However, since 2016 the country has competed like any other to take part in the finals.

Who decides Australia’s Eurovision entry?

For the country’s first years in the competition, their act was decided by an internal panel. From 2018, however, there has a national contest to decide who will compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, Eurovision – Australia Decides, is organised and shown on Australian public broadcaster Special Broadcasting Service in February each year. A total of 10 entries take part, and the winner is decided by both public televote and the votes of a professional jury panel.

Australia Decides competitors have included acts such as indie pop band Sheppard and drag queen Courtney Act, who competed in both Australian Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

What is Australia’s Eurovision entry this year?

This year, Australia is sending progressive metal band Voyager. Their song Promise is a mix of heavy guitar and more upbeat pop, and could perhaps be a dark horse against this year's competitors.

Last year’s moody ballad Not The Same by Sheldon Riley was 15th.

What would happen if Australia won Eurovision?

Even if Australia won Eurovision, we wouldn’t end up in the land Down Under watching the song contest.

There’s a rule in place that if Australia wins, they must nominate a European co-host to stage the competition on their behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So while the winning country may have to watch at an unusual time, those in Europe will not.

What other non-European countries take part in Eurovision?

Australia isn’t the only non-European country to take part in Eurovision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israel was the first non-European country granted permission to participate in 1973, and even won the competition in 1978 and 1979. They also won in 1998, with Dana International, the first openly trans singer to win the competition.

They have made the Grand Final every year since 2015, winning in 2018 with Netta’s song Toy.