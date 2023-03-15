The multiple Emmy Award winning show is returning to our screens this week – and the whole gang are back.

Starring Jason Sudeikis as the titular lead character, Ted Lasso first hit screens back in 2020 and tells the story of an American Football manager drafted in to manage ailing fictional London football team Richmond.

It is soon revealed the unlikely appointment has been made by new owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) as an act of revenge against her ex husband.

Lasso unexpectedly starts to turn the team around, while the programme focuses on the lives of the players and backroom team both on and off the pitch.

Last year saw the show take multiple Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Comedy Series (for the second year in a row), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for British actor and comedian Brett Goldstein, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for MJ Delaney.

Here’s what you need to know about the third season.

What happened at the end of Season 2?

At the end of the second season Ted Lasso had successfully led Richmond to promotion back to the Premier League.

But there was a sting in the tail, as assistant Nate ‘the Great’ Shelley, played by Nick Mohammed, had left Ted’s inspirational ‘BELIEVE’ poster ripped in half on the desk shortly after the tie that secured their league title.

Having already leaked stories to the press, Nate is revealed to have accepted a role as coach for London rivals West Ham United, owned by Rupert Mannion, ex-husband of Richmond chief Rebecca (and former Richmond owner).

What will Season 3 be about?

Starting straight after Season 2, the new season will see AFC Richmond face new challenges and teams as they return to the Premier League following last season’s promotion.

It’s thought a major part of the series will be the rivalry between Richmond and West Ham, and their respective owners and coaches.

What is the cast for Season 3?

All the main cast are returning for Season 3, along with some newbies, namely:

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard)

Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent)

Jeremy Swift (Higgins)

Nick Mohammed (Nate)

Anthony Head (Rupert)

Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton)

Juno Temple (Keeley Jones)

Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt)Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya)Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas)Kola Bokinni (Isaac)Billy Harris (Colin)

Jodi Balfour (Jack)

How many episodes are there and when will they be aired?

Here are the episode titles we know so far and the dates they’ll be released – at at 4am in the UK.

Episode 1: Smells Like Ted Spirit - March 15

Episode 2: Chelsea - March 22

Episode 3: 36986 - March 29

Episode 4: Big Week - April 5,

Episode 5: Signs - April 12

Episode 6: Every Disadvantage Has Its Advantage - April 19

Episode 7: Ola's - April 26

Episode 8: We'll Never Have Paris - May 3

Episode 9: The Omission Attrition - May 10

Episode 10: TBC - May 17

Episode 11: TBC - May 24

Episode 12: TBC (season finale) - May 31

How can I watch Ted Lasso Season 3 in the UK?

Ted Lasso season three is available exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming platform, with the first episode released on Wednesday, March 15, and other episodes being made available weekly.

The previous two seasons are also available on Apple TV+ for those who need to catch up on the action.

Apple TV+ costs £6.99 per month and new subscribers can sign up to a free one‑month trial.

Will Season 3 be the final season?

The creators and cast of Ted Lasso have repeatedly said that Ted Lasso has been written on the presumption there would only be three seasons.

Jason Sudeikis has said: "The story that's being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

While writer and actor Brendan Hunt added: "I think we've always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons."

However, given the continuing popularity of the show, there will be no shortage of demand for a fourth season.

Where can I see Nick Mohammed live in Scotland?

Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate, originally found fame with his comic character Mr Swallow at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He’ll be returning to Scotland with the character for a show at the Glasgow Comedy Festival, playing the Tramway venue on Sunday, April 2, at 8pm.