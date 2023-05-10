While many of us would love to be attending Eurovision, tickets for the event were scarce and went quickly.
But if you’d still like a full-screen immersive experience, don’t fret. For the first time ever, the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final will be in cinemas all across the country.
Broadcast live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom with I Wrote A Song, from 7.30pm, Eurovision fans will be treated to a special preview of BBC Three’s new show ‘I Kissed a Boy’ presented by Dannii Minogue before the Grand Final kicks off at 8pm.
And if you’d like to soak up the Song Contest’s atmosphere, there are plenty of options from multi-screen theatres to independent cinemas.
Here’s where you can watch Eurovision 2023 in Scotland.
Vue Cinemas
Vue Cinemas will be hosting a Eurovision party – and relaxing their rules – on Saturday May 13.
They’re inviting all fans to dress up, celebrate and have fun. The lights will be just right for selfies, dancing encouraged and drinks made available across all of their Scottish venues.
- Aberdeen
- Edinburgh Ocean Terminal
- Edinburgh Omni Centre
- Glasgow Fort
- Glasgow St Enoch
- Inverness
- Livingston
- Stirling
- Hamilton
Cineworld
Much like Vue, Cineworld locations across the country are looking for Eurovision fans to come along and enjoy the four hour event.
- Aberdeen Queens Links
- Aberdeen Union Square
- Edinburgh Fountain Park
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Glasgow Parkhead / The Forge
- Glasgow Renfrew Street
- Glasgow Silverburn
- Glasgow
Odeon
Both Odeon and Odeon Luxe cinemas will showcase the Eurovision final – here are all of the locations in Scotland.
- Glasgow Quay
- Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird
- East Kilbride
- Edinburgh Lothian Road
- Edinburgh West
- Dundee
- Dunfermline
- Braehead
- Ayr
- Kilmarnock
Everyman
While there are just two Everyman cinemas in Scotland (currently), both the Glasgow and Edinburgh venues are gearing up for a massive Eurovision party.
Your ticket will include a drink, snack pot and scorecard – all that’s left for you to do is to wear your best fancy dress and dance moves.
Independent Scottish cinemas showing Eurovision 2023
Other venues joining in with the party are dotted across Scotland, with some, such as the Hippodrome in Bo’ness, including hosts and prizes for the best dressed.
It’s fair to say that dressing up and dancing will be encouraged, and perhaps even part of the entry requirements. It is Eurovision after all.
- Airdrie Town Hall, Airdrie.
- Annan Lonsdale Cinema, Dumfries & Galloway.
- The Arc, Peterhead.
- Cameo Picturehouse, Edinburgh.
- Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow.
- Kino Leven, Fife.
- Merlin Cinema, Thurso.
- The Montrose Playhouse, Montrose.
- Newton Stewart Cinema, Dumfries and Galloway.
- Perth Playhouse, Perth.
- The Hippodrome, Bo’ness.