A past Eurovision Song Contest champion may have been leading the early odds for who is crowned the 2023 winner in Liverpool, but she is facing plenty of competition.

Sweden’s Loreen is returning to the stage at this year’s Eurovision for the first time since winning Eurovision in 2012 with hit anthem Euphoria.

But despite being the early frontrunner with bookmakers including Bet365, Unibet and Betfair Sport, the 39-year-old faces a serious challenge to lifting the trophy once again. Finland, in which act, rapper and singer Kaarija will perform the earworm Cha Cha Cha, leads a host of other countries vying for the prize.

Mae Muller will attempt to follow in Sam Ryder’s footsteps for the UK with her track I Wrote A Song, which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend and a propulsive dance beat.

Ryder finished second last year behind Ukraine. The placing ultimately allowed the UK to host Eurovision after a war-torn Ukraine indicated it would not be able to hold the world’s biggest song contest for safety and security reasons.

Liverpool narrowly edged out Glasgow to earn hosting rights.

1 . Finland Kaarija from Finland has soared in the odds in recent weeks with bookmakers, and is second favourite to win leading into the semifinals with catchy tune Cha Cha Cha. His green puffa jacket costume and dance routine make him an early visual standout at Liverpool. He is at odds of 15/8 with Bet365, and 9/4 with William Hill.

2 . Sweden The Swedish pop superstar Loreen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in Baku in 2012, is the early bookies favourite in Liverpool. She is at odds of 8/11 with Bet365 and 1/5 with Skybet and Paddy Power.

3 . France One of the renowned 'Big Five' entries that progress straight to the Eurovision Song Contest final, France's La Zarra is another who has rocketed up in the odds with bookmakers. She is at 13/2 with Skybet and 7/1 with Paddy Power to win.

4 . Ukraine Last year's winning nation Ukraine head to Liverpool with plenty of good will and momentum, despite being unable to host the event. Tvorchi are flying the flag for the war-torn country and are at odds of 8/1 with Bet365 and 12/1 with Betfair.

