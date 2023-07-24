If you’re tuning into the second season of Good Omens, keep an eye out for these Scottish locations.

Michael Sheen will return as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens season 2, which was filmed in Scotland. Image: Chris Raphael/Amazon Studios

Fans have eagerly been anticipating the return of Prime Video fantasy series Good Omens, which will release on July 28.

Starring Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as demon Crowley, the first season of the show saw the unholy duo stop the apocalypse.

But with a new mystery to unravel, this time the archangel Gabriel’s missing memory, their simple lives in SoHo are once again disrupted.

Good Omens Season 1 saw Tennant's Crowley and Sheen's Aziraphale celebrate saving Earth over champagne at the Ritz. Photo: Amazon Prime Video/PA Wire.

Based on the best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, this time Good Omens will explore storylines beyond those which appeared in text, with Gaiman returning as writer alongside his co-showrunner, and director, Douglas Mackinnon who is originally from the Isle of Skye.

The connections don’t stop there, however, as the entire second series was filmed in Scotland.

Here is every Good Omens filming location in Scotland.

Bathgate

This may seem like a rogue filming choice for Amazon but it Bathgate is becoming a bit of a hotspot for film and TV production. The Pyramids Business Park was used in the making of Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel T2, alongside Netflix’s Outlaw King and Shetland by ITV.

But why did Good Omens decide to film in Bathgate?

A new film studio is set to built on the eastern edge of the Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate.

Gaiman himself has explained - and it has nothing to do with the fact that David Tennant was born in the town.

In response to a fan question on social media site Tumblr, he said: “Bathgate was chosen because it has a great big studio where we could build Soho. Also because it’s not that far from Leith where we are shooting Anansi Boys. (Leith was chosen for Anansi Boys because it had an even bigger studio in which we could build Brixton and Florida and A Caribbean Island.)”

The set of Soho, which in season one was built outside at Bovingdon Studios, was recreated by returning production designer Michael Ralph and his creative partner and wife, set decorator Bronwyn Franklin, inside a sound stage in Bathgate.

As the new season will picks up four years after the events of the first series, audiences will get to see more of the bookshop than before – though not in person.

Edinburgh

Speaking of Edinburgh, there were many scenes for Good Omens Season 2 shot around Scotland’s capital.

Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm – who plays Gabriel – were spotted filming in popular pub The Cask and Barrel on West Preston Street, Newington, which was transformed into The Resurrectionist for the show.

Prime Video's Good Omens filmed at the Cask and Barrell Southside, renaming it the

Stockbridge will make an appearance with Carrington Road having closed for filming and crews being spotted near Fettes College and Inverleith Park.

Also to feature is Victoria Street, where Sheen and Tennant were spotted filming alongside the Bentley, Crowley’s beloved car.

With the plot synopsis revealing that the central mystery of the second series will take audiences back in time – including to Victorian Edinburgh – we can assume that Auld Reekie won’t be masquerading as another city.

Bo’ness

The Bo’ness Hippodrome will make an appearance on the TV screens of fans around the world, with actors wearing feather caps and 1920s flapper-style dresses appearing around the location.

Tennant, who plays Crowley in the fantasy comedy series, waved to locals and fans who had gathered on the street.

Filming took place in and around the cinema, which is the oldest in Scotland, with the town’s Hope Street and Hamilton Lane closed for two days to accommodate the production.

Tennant and Sheen were spotted on set in costume, with other actors such as Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Dame Siân Phillips also seen.

Stirling

And the final Scottish location on our list, Good Omens season 2 also filmed in Stirling.

Stirling Castle took the spotlight for some of the shoot, alongside the city’s Broad Street near the Church of the Holy Rude which was transformed for filming.

Actors, including Sheen and Tennant, were spotted in period clothing during their time in the city, with foggy footage of Sheen filming at Stirling’s Old Town Cemetery also emerging.

When does Good Omens season 2 come out?

It will be interesting to see how many of these locations will be instantly recognisable to the show’s audience and how many of these spots will be acting a role themselves – but we’ll just have to wait and see.