Scotland has been the home of a number of iconic television series over the decades - but which one is the best ever?

Comedy, drama or crime, Scotland has produced a number of iconic and well loved television programmes over the years.

Alongside musicians and filmmakers, Scotland punches well above its weight in the entertainment ranks and can challenge any country on the planet on its strength of television entertainment. But what is the best TV series ever produced in Scotland?

It is a hard once to answer, so we asked you, our readers which TV programme you would vote as the ultimate in Scottish TV and here's what you said...

1 . Still Game You vote as the number one best Scottish TV show was won by Still Game at a canter. The iconic comedy series is replayed over and over again and will be for decades to come. Everyone loves Jack and Victor. Photo: Alan Peebles/ BBC Photo Sales

2 . Outlander Starring the likes of Sam Heughan, Bill Paterson, Graham McTavish, Outlander has developed a cult following since first launching on our TV screens. Photo: Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy/Sh Photo Sales

3 . Shetland Completing our top three is Shetland, a true show based on the best selling books involving DI Jimmy Perez and his team as they investigate a slew of heinous acts. Photo: Photo: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Mark Mainz Photo Sales

4 . Monarch of the Glen A early 00s drama series introduced us to the young restaurateur Archie MacDonald as he attempted to restore his childhood home of Glenbogle in the Scottish Highlands to its former glory. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales