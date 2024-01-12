Best Scottish TV Shows Ever: The top 20 best TV series from Scotland - from Still Game to Outlander
Scotland has been the home of a number of iconic television series over the decades - but which one is the best ever?
Comedy, drama or crime, Scotland has produced a number of iconic and well loved television programmes over the years.
Alongside musicians and filmmakers, Scotland punches well above its weight in the entertainment ranks and can challenge any country on the planet on its strength of television entertainment. But what is the best TV series ever produced in Scotland?
It is a hard once to answer, so we asked you, our readers which TV programme you would vote as the ultimate in Scottish TV and here's what you said...