Here’s everything we know about the eagerly-anticipated television programme.

Who is Cassian Andor?

Cassian Andor was first introduced to Star Wars fans in Rogue One as a Rebel Alliance spy who was memorably described as "the most passionate person who's going to give themselves to save the galaxy”.

His first scene saw him kill an injured rebel spy to ensure he wasn’t captured and tortured by the Empire

Serving under Mon Mothma, in the film he described how he’d been fighting the Empire since he was six, adding that he “had lost everything” including his father, and that he had done “terrible things” for the Alliance.

The pragmatic fighter, whose home world was destroyed by the Empire, ended up dying at the age of 26 on the beaches of Scarif after helping Jyn Erso to steal the Death Star plans and beam them to the Rebel Alliance.

Where does Andor take place?

In the Andor trailer one very recognisable location is the Galactic Imperial Senate Chamber first seen in The Phantom Menace – so we can expect action to take place on the city-covered planet of Coruscant where much of the galaxy’s political business is taken care of.

It’s also expected that the series will take in Jedha - where Saw Gerrera is based in Rogue One – which also appears to be shown in the trailer.

Andor's home planet of Fest is likely to feature too, while it’s been confirmed that a mission will take him to a previously unknown planet called Aldhani.

What is the plot of Andor?

Andor is an origin story for the titular character, taking place five years before the events of Rogue One.

It takes place at the time when the Rebel Alliance – who will go on to battle the Galactic Empire – are being formed.

Originally a thief, Cassian Andor goes on a personal journey that sees him becomes a revolutionary and eventually joining the Rebellion.

Who stars in Andor?

Alongside Diego Luna (If Beale Street Could Talk), notable cast members include Genevieve O'Reilly (Avatar) returning as as Mon Mothma, a senator who tries to navigate the politics of the Empire while secretly helping to found the Rebel Alliance, Stellan Skarsgård (Thor) as Luthen, Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim) as Kleya and Denise Gough (Angels in America) as Dedra Meero.

Scots David Hayman (Trial & Retribution) and Alex Ferns (Chernobyl) also feature, as does Kyle Soller (Bounty Hunters), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter), Robert Emms (Chernobyl) and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland), who reprises his role as Clone Wars veteran Saw Gerrera.

It's said that the first season alone has over 200 named cast members and over 6,000 extras.

Will there be Ewoks?

Despite the similarity in names, there is no indication that any part of Andor takes place on Endor, so it’s highly unlikley we’ll be seeing any more of the cute and furry – yet somewhat divisive – characters first introduced in Return of the Jedi.

When is Andor released?

Andor is released exclusively on the Disney+ strreaming platform, with the first three episodes released on September 21 worldwide, followed by the rest of the episodes on a weekly basis.

Subscription prices for Disney+ start at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

How many episodes will there be?

The first season will have 12 episodes, with a second and final 12-episode season already in development.

The second season will end just as the action in Rogue One begins.

