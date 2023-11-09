ITVX thriller Six Four has been entertaining the nation with its twisty plot, excellent cast and Scottish locations.

Kevin McKidd as Chris O’Neill and Bradford's Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill. Picture: ITV.

With a star-studded cast and familiar Scottish locations, ITV drama Six Four has made a compelling watch.

The crime thriller was released on ITVX earlier this year with the four episodes being broadcast on STV at 9pm from Sunday October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, the twisty programme stars Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson and will leave viewers guessing until its conclusion, which airs at 9pm on Sunday November 12.

Set in Glasgow and Edinburgh the limited series follows Chris (McKidd) and Michelle (Robinson), parents who are struggling with the disappearance of their daughter, which points to a larger mystery involving an infamous cold case from years before.

Here’s everything you need to know about Six Four, from the cast to filming locations.

Six Four cast

Six Four has been boosted by its excellent cast which includes not only Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson, but also James Cosmo and Alex Ferns.

McKidd plays Detective Constable Chris O'Neill who is married to Robinson’s character Michelle, a former undercover officer.

McKidd is known for his work as Owen Hunt in long-running American drama Grey’s Anatomy and Tommy Mackenzie in Trainspotting, as well as his roles in TV shows and films such as Rome and Brave, while viewers may recognise Robinson for her work in Boiling Point, Doctor Who, Sherlock and more.

Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill and Kevin McKidd as Chris O’Neill in Six Four. Picture: ©ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlander’s Andrew Whipp plays Assistant Chief Constable Phillip O'Neill, the older brother of McKidd’s character, while James Cosmo portrays Jim Mackie, a lawyer and father of another missing woman.

Alex Ferns – an actor best known for his role as the villainous Trevor Morgan in EastEnders – plays Constable Gordon Byrne, a Dumfries-based police officer investigating the disappearance of a young woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other familiar faces include Brian McCardie as fellow police officer Bill Martin, Richard Coyle as justice minister Robert Wallace. McCardie has made appearances in shows such as the BBC’s Time, Taggart and Line of Duty, while Coyle may be recognised for his roles in shows such as Coupling, The Fall and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

There are of course a number of other actors who appear throughout the series, such as Lorne MacFadyen, Toby Stephens, Laura Cairns and more.

Full cast of Six Four

Kevin McKidd as Chris O'Neill

Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill

James Cosmo as Jim Mackie

Andrew Whipp as Philip O'Neill

Alex Ferns as Gordon Byrne

Brian McCardie as Bill Martin

Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace

Alison Peebles as April Mclean

Toby Stephens as Piers Fields-Turner

Laura Cairns as Ms Fullerton

Lorne Macfayden as Stuart Simpson

Iona Anderson as Annabel Wallace

Frances Grey as Pauline Wallace

Jessica Hardwick as PC McKenzie

Where was Six Four filmed?

With the show based on the novel Six Four by Japanese author Hideo Yokoyama, while adapting the work Gregory Burke made major changes to the story’s location, instead setting the show in his native Scotland.

As such, it will be no surprise to audiences that filming largely took place in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as Dumfries and Galloway.

Kevin McKidd filming in Edinburgh's Waverley Station in summer, 2022 for Six Four, ITVX's new crime drama. Pic: ITV Plc

Speaking on returning to Scotland to shoot the series, McKidd said: “Being back home in Scotland and making Six Four was a lot of fun.

“Filming in Edinburgh and Glasgow there were people hanging out of windows going ’what are you filming?’, ‘is that you fae Trainspotting?’ and we started saying ‘it’s a new show called Taggart’s Dad, a spin-off and I’m playing Taggart’s dad’. That’s what we told people, just for a laugh.”

Six Four filming locations in Scotland

City Morgue, Cowgate, Edinburgh

High School Wynd, Cowgate, Edinburgh

Waverly Station, Edinburgh

Scotsman Steps, Edinburgh

Niddry Street, Edinburgh

North Bridge, Edinburgh

Fleshmarket Close, Edinburgh

West End Police Station, Vincent Street Lane, Glasgow

Coffee shop, Hope Street, Glasgow

Outlier Cafe, London Road, Glasgow

Hotel Novotel, Glasgow city centre

Glasgow Central Station, Glasgow

Bothwell Street, Glasgow

Club 3000 Bingo, Locks Street, Coatbridge

Beecraigs Country Park, Linlithgow

Newbattle Abbey College, Dalkeith

Duntercleugh Cottage, Wanlockhead, Dumfries and Galloway

Kellocks Cottage, Wanlockhead, Dumfries and Galloway

Glen Crieff Mine, Biggar, Dumfries and Galloway

Glenmuckloch Quarry, Dumfries and Galloway

New College Lanarkshire, Motherwell

Six Four reviews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six Four has received fairly positive reviews so far, with many praising McKidd in his role as the rumpled detective while The Scotsman highlighted Brian McCardie for seeming to be the "scariest man at large on TV".

The Evening Standard gave the show four stars out of five for its twisty plot, steady pacing, as well as its excellent performances, however there has been some criticism for how dour the show can appear.

Where to watch Six Four