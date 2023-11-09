Six Four: Everything you need to know about ITV show including cast and Scottish filming locations
ITVX thriller Six Four has been entertaining the nation with its twisty plot, excellent cast and Scottish locations.
The crime thriller was released on ITVX earlier this year with the four episodes being broadcast on STV at 9pm from Sunday October 22.
Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, the twisty programme stars Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson and will leave viewers guessing until its conclusion, which airs at 9pm on Sunday November 12.
Set in Glasgow and Edinburgh the limited series follows Chris (McKidd) and Michelle (Robinson), parents who are struggling with the disappearance of their daughter, which points to a larger mystery involving an infamous cold case from years before.
Here’s everything you need to know about Six Four, from the cast to filming locations.
Six Four cast
Six Four has been boosted by its excellent cast which includes not only Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson, but also James Cosmo and Alex Ferns.
McKidd plays Detective Constable Chris O'Neill who is married to Robinson’s character Michelle, a former undercover officer.
McKidd is known for his work as Owen Hunt in long-running American drama Grey’s Anatomy and Tommy Mackenzie in Trainspotting, as well as his roles in TV shows and films such as Rome and Brave, while viewers may recognise Robinson for her work in Boiling Point, Doctor Who, Sherlock and more.
Outlander’s Andrew Whipp plays Assistant Chief Constable Phillip O'Neill, the older brother of McKidd’s character, while James Cosmo portrays Jim Mackie, a lawyer and father of another missing woman.
Alex Ferns – an actor best known for his role as the villainous Trevor Morgan in EastEnders – plays Constable Gordon Byrne, a Dumfries-based police officer investigating the disappearance of a young woman.
Other familiar faces include Brian McCardie as fellow police officer Bill Martin, Richard Coyle as justice minister Robert Wallace. McCardie has made appearances in shows such as the BBC’s Time, Taggart and Line of Duty, while Coyle may be recognised for his roles in shows such as Coupling, The Fall and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
There are of course a number of other actors who appear throughout the series, such as Lorne MacFadyen, Toby Stephens, Laura Cairns and more.
Full cast of Six Four
- Kevin McKidd as Chris O'Neill
- Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill
- James Cosmo as Jim Mackie
- Andrew Whipp as Philip O'Neill
- Alex Ferns as Gordon Byrne
- Brian McCardie as Bill Martin
- Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace
- Alison Peebles as April Mclean
- Toby Stephens as Piers Fields-Turner
- Laura Cairns as Ms Fullerton
- Lorne Macfayden as Stuart Simpson
- Iona Anderson as Annabel Wallace
- Frances Grey as Pauline Wallace
- Jessica Hardwick as PC McKenzie
Where was Six Four filmed?
With the show based on the novel Six Four by Japanese author Hideo Yokoyama, while adapting the work Gregory Burke made major changes to the story’s location, instead setting the show in his native Scotland.
As such, it will be no surprise to audiences that filming largely took place in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as Dumfries and Galloway.
Speaking on returning to Scotland to shoot the series, McKidd said: “Being back home in Scotland and making Six Four was a lot of fun.
“Filming in Edinburgh and Glasgow there were people hanging out of windows going ’what are you filming?’, ‘is that you fae Trainspotting?’ and we started saying ‘it’s a new show called Taggart’s Dad, a spin-off and I’m playing Taggart’s dad’. That’s what we told people, just for a laugh.”
Six Four filming locations in Scotland
- City Morgue, Cowgate, Edinburgh
- High School Wynd, Cowgate, Edinburgh
- Waverly Station, Edinburgh
- Scotsman Steps, Edinburgh
- Niddry Street, Edinburgh
- North Bridge, Edinburgh
- Fleshmarket Close, Edinburgh
- West End Police Station, Vincent Street Lane, Glasgow
- Coffee shop, Hope Street, Glasgow
- Outlier Cafe, London Road, Glasgow
- Hotel Novotel, Glasgow city centre
- Glasgow Central Station, Glasgow
- Bothwell Street, Glasgow
- Club 3000 Bingo, Locks Street, Coatbridge
- Beecraigs Country Park, Linlithgow
- Newbattle Abbey College, Dalkeith
- Duntercleugh Cottage, Wanlockhead, Dumfries and Galloway
- Kellocks Cottage, Wanlockhead, Dumfries and Galloway
- Glen Crieff Mine, Biggar, Dumfries and Galloway
- Glenmuckloch Quarry, Dumfries and Galloway
- New College Lanarkshire, Motherwell
Six Four reviews
Six Four has received fairly positive reviews so far, with many praising McKidd in his role as the rumpled detective while The Scotsman highlighted Brian McCardie for seeming to be the "scariest man at large on TV".
The Evening Standard gave the show four stars out of five for its twisty plot, steady pacing, as well as its excellent performances, however there has been some criticism for how dour the show can appear.
Where to watch Six Four
Six Four will air on STV and ITV on Sunday November 12 at 9pm. All episodes are available to watch on ITVX.
