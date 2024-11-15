Scottish bakers from previous seasons of The Great British Bake Off will enter the tent once more for the show's New Year special. | © Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

While there isn’t a Scottish baker in the tent this year, The Great British Bake Off are making up for that with their New Year special.

The Great British Bake Off has confirmed the line ups for its two festive specials, with its New Year celebration including a tent full of Scottish bakers.

While the Christmas special will see a number of famous soap stars entering the tent for the first time, the Bake Off Hogmanay episode will instead welcome the return of six Scottish bakers from previous seasons.

The New Year special will feature 2020 Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins, as well as Nicky Laceby, Kevin Flynn, Norman Calder and James Patrick Morton. Lea Harris, the first ever Scottish contestant on Bake Off, rounds out the cast.

Here is what you need to know about the Scottish bakers returning to the Great British Bake Off tent for the New Year’s special, including which series they were on.

Peter Sawkins

Peter Sawkins.

The youngest winner in Bake Off history as well as the first Scottish contestant to win, Peter Sawkins appeared on series 11 of the show.

Peter was still studying at the University of Edinburgh when he won the show, and in the years since his love of baking has continued. He has published two cookbooks, created a range of bakes for the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and, more recently, even baked for King Charles.

Nicky Laceby

Originally from Dundee, Nicky almost immediately won over Bake Off audiences with her animal showstopper cake, Norman the Beaver.

The series 14 contestant eventually left the tent during a double of elimination in week five though not before she served up a number of excellent bakes (and innuendos). Since her time on the show, Nicky has continued to post her baking on her Instagram, sharing recipes with her 24.3 thousand followers.

Kevin Flynn

Lanarkshire music teacher Kevin Flynn appeared on series 13 of The Great British Bake Off.

Since his time in the tent in 2022, Kevin has continued his career as a teacher though he now shares his recipes and creations on social media as well as in various publications.

Norman Calder

A former Merchant Navy radio operator, Norman was a contestant during series 5 of the Great British Bake Off, which is perhaps best remembered for the infamous Bingate incident.

Norman enjoyed traditional Scottish bakes and since appearing on the show, has released a cookbook of his very own.

James Morton

Bake Off finalist James Morton was one of the earliest Scottish contestants to enter the tent, making a name for himself with his skills.

Since his time on the show more than ten years ago, James has authored several award winning cookbooks and recently released The Big Book of Bread.

Lea Harris

Midlothian baker Lea Harris was the first Scottish contestant to ever enter The Great British Bake Off tent during series one of the show.